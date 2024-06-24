Harvest Wairarapa Wine Festival Extravaganza- Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated Provincial Insurance Brokers presents Wairarapa Wines Harvest Festival, set to take place at ‘The Cliffs’ Riverside Reserve on Saturday, 15 February 2025. This annual extravaganza celebrates the beginning of the 2025 grape harvest season, bringing together Wairarapa's premier wineries, renowned restaurants, and top food producers amidst the serene backdrop of ancient native trees and a picturesque riverside setting.

Nicky Geary, Chair, expressed enthusiasm for the event’s early launch, following the exceptional success of 2024.

"This year's festival was a resounding success, with attendees raving about the vibrant atmosphere, exceptional wines, delectable food offerings, and live music. We also understand that people like to book accommodation and plan ahead, so we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to secure their tickets early."

Geary says they will be offering an Early Bird Special where during the first 4 weeks of ticket sales, they will randomly select 4 lucky purchasers to receive a $200 Wayver credit to enjoy at the festival.

Back by popular demand for its second iteration is "Wine Geek 101," an exclusive experience tailored for wine enthusiasts seeking a deeper understanding of the region's wines. Limited tickets are available for this specialised session, catering to both seasoned connoisseurs and newcomers to the world of wine appreciation.

A highlight of the festival is the "Meet the Makers" feature, offering guests a unique opportunity to interact with winemakers while enjoying specially curated food pairings in the stunning riverside locale.

"It's a fantastic chance for our 16 participating wineries to showcase the diversity and quality of Wairarapa wines," noted Geary.

Participating wineries at this year's event include Alexia Wines, Big Sky Wines, Cambridge Road Vineyard, Colombo Martinborough, Coney Wines, Fairmont Estate, Gladstone Vineyard, Grava, Huntress, Johner Estate, Le Gra Winery, Matahiwi Estate, NgaPari, Stad Ko Wines, Te Hera Estate, and Urlar.

The festival team are also really excited to be welcoming returning key sponsor, Provincial Insurance Brokers who are the events naming right sponsor. “We are really proud to be supporting this iconic Wairarapa event and the wonderful community of attendees who travel from near and far. At Provincial Insurance Brokers it’s important to us that we give back to our communities and support the things that they love, our partnership with Harvest Festival is a great example of this” says Provincial Insurance Brokers Director, Mike Weeks.

Geary highlighted the convenience of Tranzit Coachlines' transport services, ensuring hassle-free travel to and from the festival.

"With expanded regional shuttle services and convenient parking options, attendees can focus on enjoying the day's offerings without worrying about logistics,"

Tickets for the Provincial Insurance Brokers presents Wairarapa Wines Harvest Festival are expected to sell out quickly.

