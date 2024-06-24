Foodstuffs North Island Unveils Plans For New PAK’nSAVE In Highland Park, East Auckland

Foodstuffs North Island, the 102-year-old New Zealand owned co-operative behind PAK’nSAVE, New World and Four Square stores across the North Island, is excited to announce its plans for a new PAK’nSAVE supermarket in Highland Park, East Auckland.

PNS Highland Park as visualised from the corner of Pakuranga Road and Aviemore Drive.png

The new store, located on Pakuranga Road, will add nearly 7,000m2 of state-of-the-art supermarket and specialty retail space to the area, enhancing the shopping experience for local residents and creating an expected 250+ new jobs.

Foodstuffs North Island General Manager of Retail & Property, Lindsay Rowles said: “We’re excited to be bringing the latest generation PAK’nSAVE format to Highland Park, featuring ample space for customers and efficient behind-the-scenes operations, all designed to keep costs down. Highland Park is a vibrant community and opening a new PAK'nSAVE demonstrates our commitment to investing in the local area. With an expected 250 new jobs providing a range of employment opportunities, we’ll also be contributing to the local economy.”

“The new supermarket also underscores our commitment as a 100% NZ-owned co-op to keep investing in every region and providing a world-class grocery offering for all.”

Situated on a 15,000m2 site, the new PAK’nSAVE will become a flagship location for the Highland Park community, with specialised departments catering to customer preferences such as a seafood servery, butchery, bakery, and deli. The new store will also include a dedicated drive-through area for customers collecting online orders as-well-as lockers for click and collect orders, both features will be designed to streamline the shopping experience for those who prefer the convenience of online shopping.

The site will also include six additional retail spaces available for lease, offering exciting opportunities for specialty businesses to thrive alongside the new PAK’nSAVE.

Foodstuffs North Island is a co-op of 320 grocers who individually own and operate a local New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square store in the North Island. Combined, the co-op employs over 24,000 people.

The site has been home to a supermarket since 1978 when Progressive Enterprises built a Foodtown on the corner of Pakuranga Road and Aviemore Drive. Foodstuffs North Island bought the site in 2017 and when the lease ended in 2023, construction of the new PAK’nSAVE Highland Park began.

Foodstuffs North Island plans to open the doors in March 2025.

© Scoop Media

