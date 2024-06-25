Cadbury Honours Unsung Sports Volunteers With First-of-its-kind Custom Gen AI Video Campaign, Via Ogilvy

Australian and Kiwi consumers can now celebrate the tireless and generous efforts of sporting volunteers in grassroots sport through a unique, first-of-its-kind online custom video AI campaign platform, developed for Cadbury by Ogilvy.

Launched this week, the groundbreaking platform is part of Cadbury’s long-running recognition of volunteers and their significant contribution to grassroots sport through its ‘Cheer & A Half’ campaign. The latest instalment incorporates an innovative and specially developed consumer-facing AI tool that allows users to create unique, animated and personalised videos featuring a volunteer they’d like to thank, which can then be shared on social media.

Expected to deliver thousands of videos, it is backed by a digital media rollout developed by Wavemaker, showing current and past Australian and New Zealand Olympic and Paralympic athletes using the tool to celebrate the volunteers in their life, showcasing the impact they’ve had on their lives. This includes a range of Cadbury Ambassadors such as:

Madison de Rozario (Paralympic Wheelchair Racer)

Rob de Castella (Former Olympian, World Champion Marathon Runner)

Patty Mills (NBA's Miami Heat; Captain, Boomers - Australian National Basketball Team)

Emma McKeon (Swimming)

Molly Picklum (World #1 Surfer)

Nic White (Rugby - Wallabies)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Ogilvy Melbourne Executive Creative Director Hilary Badger said: “Cadbury Dairy Milk stands for generosity, and volunteers are the ultimate manifestation of that. Volunteers don’t ask for recognition, but without them, local sport wouldn’t exist. We understand that most volunteers prefer a small gesture of thanks rather than a big fanfare. And although we’ve made volunteers the stars of their own videos, we’ve approached it very personally. The interesting paradox here is this great array of tech used to honour something very humble.”

Mondelez International Vice President Marketing Ben Wicks added: “This campaign is a chance to recognise what makes us great as a sporting nation. The extraordinary feats on the field and the inspiring moments of generosity from volunteers at every level within every sport that connect us as a community. We’re thrilled to enable Aussies and Kiwis to show gratitude for these moments of generosity in a very personal way, made possible through this new campaign and its unique application of Gen AI.”

To create the personalised AI-generated video, consumers visit https://giveacheertoavolunteer.cadbury.com.au/nz, upload a photo and a few unique details, and within 24 hours, receive a short, animated video in their inbox to post and share. Built in collaboration with T&DA, the platform uses a range of technology in a human way, creating a truly heartfelt tribute to volunteers' invaluable contributions.

By combining interface builder ComfyUI with 3D content Unity and T&DA’s platform, complex AI processes were transformed into a user-friendly and scalable solution on AWS. The platform enhances artist sketches with 3D depth and lighting resulting in fully rendered characters, and by using visual technology, the platform maps volunteers’ facial features onto avatars generating personalised profiles. This human-AI collaboration ensures each video is both inclusive and personalised.

“This is modern AI at its finest,” said Tyrone Estephan, Executive Director at T&DA. "This platform is a revolutionary blend of AI and human creativity. We’re proud to support Cadbury’s campaign, celebrating community heroes."

In the lead up to the Olympics and Paralympics Games 2024, the campaign marks a continuation of Cadbury’s ongoing support of both elite and community sports, having invested $50M in Australian sports over the past decade.

It was produced with production partner Hogarth, and is live now across TV, BVOD and social in Australia and NZ.

Credits

Ogilvy Australia

Hogarth

Wavemaker

T&DA

© Scoop Media

