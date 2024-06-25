Finalists For The YouTube NZ Marketing Awards 2024 Announced

NZ Marketing magazine and the NZ Marketing Association are thrilled to announce the finalists for the YouTube NZ Marketing Awards 2024.

Now in their 33rd year, the Awards spotlight marketing excellence, recognising exceptional strategies, campaigns and individuals in New Zealand.

Back in March, organisers put out the call, asking marketers in Aotearoa to wow us with their best work. They didn’t disappoint. A record number of entries were received across 32 categories.

This year three new awards reflect the constantly evolving nature of this dynamic industry:

Best Use of Content Marketing Campaign Award

Best Use of Video Marketing Campaign Award and

Brand of the Year

Round one judging is complete and today we are delighted to announce the finalists, representing an impressive 86 brands. Among them, several finalists received two or more nods from the judges – including 2degrees and Spark New Zealand with nine nods each, Woolworths Group with eight, ANZ Bank New Zealand with seven and ASB Bank and McDonald’s NZ with six nods each.

“This year’s finalists show the breadth of talent in this industry right now. My congratulations to all of today’s finalists – it’s a great achievement to get to this stage. I look forward to seeing your work recognised at the Awards Night in September, it promises to be a wonderful celebration” says Penny Murray, Editor of NZ Marketing Magazine.

“New Zealand marketers produce brilliant work and the finalists announced today prove that. Thank you to everyone who took the time to enter and well done to all those who made it as a finalist – there are some terrific marketing initiatives and campaigns on the list,” says John Miles, CEO of the Marketing Association.

Michael Friedberg, CEO of SwayTech and experienced Convenor of Judges, led this year’s rigorous judging process for the YouTube NZ Marketing Awards.

“To reflect the increase in the number of entries, this year also saw a 10% increase in the number of judges from 2023, with over 170 judges participating across round 1 and round 2 judging,” he says.

“Notably, more than 70% of the judges are senior-level marketers, highlighting the growing recognition that these awards serve as a barometer for how marketing is perceived by the C-suite in New Zealand. This is a testament to the credibility of the awards and a celebration of the marketing industry here.

“The clarity in articulation and the depth of insights in the entries were outstanding. The heightened quality made our job simpler, reflecting the excellence within New Zealand’s marketing industry. It’s heartening to witness such exceptional examples of marketing driving business outcomes in these challenging times.”

The complete list of first round judges is available here. After a second round of judging in the coming weeks, the Awards Night will be held on Wednesday, September 4, at Spark Arena in Auckland.

Tickets are now on sale for the Awards Night. This glamorous event is usually sold out, so don’t delay.

All information about the awards, including ticket sales, a list of categories, details on the judging process and FAQs can be found on the NZ Marketing website, here.

The 2024 YouTube NZ Marketing Awards are proudly brought to you by premier sponsor YouTube, along with gold sponsors oOh!, NZME, Stuff and Cartology, plus supporters Vistar Media, TRA, Are Media and Magnetic Data.

Producing the awards alongside NZ Marketing is long-time partner and industry body the Marketing Association.

