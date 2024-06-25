NZ Property Investors Federation Appoints New PR And Advocacy Manager

The New Zealand Property Investors Federation (NZPIF) today announced the appointment of experienced communications professional Matt Ball into the new role of PR and Advocacy manager, signalling a new determination to elevate the concerns of property investors.

NZPIF President Sue Harrison said “NZPIF is the voice for property investors in New Zealand. Our team of volunteers has done a great job on behalf of investors, but we recognise the need to professionalise our services so we can deliver more. This new role will help ensure our voice is heard more clearly.

“Matt has decades of experience in corporate communications, advocacy and politics with various parties.

“We are delighted to have him on board and look forward to working with him to grow our organisation and strengthen our members’ voice.

NZPIF PR & Advocacy Manager Matt Ball said “This is an exciting new role, and I can’t wait to start delivering for our members.

“In my previous roles I’ve worked closely with people from across the political spectrum to get things done, and I look forward to bringing this approach to NZPIF.”

“I feel that the work landlords do is often misunderstood and be viewed unfairly. The work NZPIF has done to support property investors, help them improve their knowledge and skills, and to speak on their behalf has been invaluable to property owners and tenants alike. I look forward to continuing and building on the work done to date.

“As well as having years of experience in communications and advocacy, I’m also a property investor who has spent many years as a renter. I know how rewarding it can be to be a landlord, but I am also very familiar with the problems that can arise and the flaws in our current laws. I also know the realities of life as a tenant and the importance of having fair and balanced tenancy laws. I believe this personal experience will enhance my ability to represent and advocate for residential property investors and help NZPIF in its mission to lift standards in our industry and push for policy change that benefits owners and tenants alike.”

© Scoop Media

