Venture Taranaki Explores Sustainable Opportunities For A Blue Economy In Taranaki

Taranaki Regional Development Agency, Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki hosted thought-provoking event, ‘The Blue Economy’, featuring lead researchers from Sustainable Seas National Science Challenge.

Held on June 21, the workshop brought together industry professionals from engineering, food, tourism, entrepreneurs, iwi, students, community groups, and local government to kickstart the conversation of what a sustainable Blue Economy could look like for Taranaki.

Led by the team at Sustainable Seas, who shared their extensive research findings, emphasising the need to take a holistic view to balance marine resource use while safeguarding wider environmental and community concerns.

Julie Hall, Director of the Sustainable Seas National Science Challenge says the Blue Economy goes beyond the traditional, purely economic concept of GDP.

"The Blue Economy is a whole new way of doing business. We define it as marine activities that not only generate economic value, but more importantly have positive ecological, cultural, and social wellbeing outcomes."

With over 300km of coastline wrapping around Taranaki, the Blue Economy presents immense opportunities for a diverse array of sectors in region, from eco-tourism to food ventures, marine conservation, energy, and iwi-led initiatives.

Stacey Hitchcock, Deputy CE/GM Investment, Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki says, "Unlocking a sustainable Blue Economy could allow us to build our regional resilience, providing sustainable economic growth, employment, and exciting innovative ventures that care for our precious marine environment, people, and community."

The event also covered informative case studies of the Blue Economy in practice, showcasing innovations from seaweed aquaculture to clever starfish skincare products that are helping to preserve shellfish populations in Ōhiwa Harbour.

Attendees also gained regional insights from Kaikōura, Southland, and the New Zealand-leading Moananui cluster.

Stacey Hitchcock comments, "Today’s event was a great platform to bring our community together to spark the conversation, encouraging connection to collaborate, innovate, and explore the possibilities and current barriers for a blue economy in region."

Individuals and businesses interested in the future development of a Blue Economy in Taranaki, are encouraged to contact Stacey Hitchcock to join future workshops - Stacey.hitchcock@venture.org.nz

