Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

On A Roll: New Zealand Pastry Supplier Paneton Secures Bigger ‘Slice Of The Pie’ Following Exit Of Edmonds.

Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 2:39 pm
Press Release: Foodstuffs North island

Paneton’s ready-made frozen pastry range, which launched in Foodstuffs North Island supermarkets in November last year has proved to be a recipe for success, helping Paneton grow its frozen pastry business within the supermarket co-operative by 96%.

FoodstuffsNorth Island Head of Grocery Food & Frozen Jocelyn McCallum says the organisation had been on the search for a replacement for long standing pastry brand Edmonds, who exited the market in early 2023. She says partnering with a New Zealand supplier to fill that space was an ideal outcome.

“Paneton is very popular with Kiwis and traditionally sat in the premium space. Working alongside them we were able to pull together an offer for customers that enabled Paneton to invest further in their business and enter the mainstream pastry market,” Jocelyn says.

“Others have filled the void with lesser-known brands, but we were determined to find a New Zealand supplier that’s trusted by Kiwis, and I think that’s made all the difference.”

Paneton has French origins and is a New Zealand family-owned manufacturer based in Auckland, and has partnered with Foodstuffs North Island for more than 15 years.

The pastry brand already supplied its award-winning butter puff pastry 500g roll to the co-operative but in November added in a new range of frozen ready-made sheets, including sweet shortcrust, flaky puff and flaky block pastry.

Initially launching into 100 New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square stores it has since expanded into over 160 stores.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Paneton’s General Manager, Thibault Beaujot, says being the branded supplier for ready-made pastry has been transformational for Paneton and exciting for its staff members.

“To have the opportunity to bring a quality handcrafted New Zealand made product and a touch of French savoir faire to New Zealand home bakers has always been our goal.

“We are grateful for the support we received from the community and it’s incredibly satisfying to see more and more Kiwis including our products as part of the baking routine,” he says.

“We’re looking forward to continuing this great partnership, including launching innovations that meet changing consumers’ needs and expanding our range into more Foodstuffs stores.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Foodstuffs North island on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 