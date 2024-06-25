On A Roll: New Zealand Pastry Supplier Paneton Secures Bigger ‘Slice Of The Pie’ Following Exit Of Edmonds.

Paneton’s ready-made frozen pastry range, which launched in Foodstuffs North Island supermarkets in November last year has proved to be a recipe for success, helping Paneton grow its frozen pastry business within the supermarket co-operative by 96%.

FoodstuffsNorth Island Head of Grocery Food & Frozen Jocelyn McCallum says the organisation had been on the search for a replacement for long standing pastry brand Edmonds, who exited the market in early 2023. She says partnering with a New Zealand supplier to fill that space was an ideal outcome.

“Paneton is very popular with Kiwis and traditionally sat in the premium space. Working alongside them we were able to pull together an offer for customers that enabled Paneton to invest further in their business and enter the mainstream pastry market,” Jocelyn says.

“Others have filled the void with lesser-known brands, but we were determined to find a New Zealand supplier that’s trusted by Kiwis, and I think that’s made all the difference.”

Paneton has French origins and is a New Zealand family-owned manufacturer based in Auckland, and has partnered with Foodstuffs North Island for more than 15 years.

The pastry brand already supplied its award-winning butter puff pastry 500g roll to the co-operative but in November added in a new range of frozen ready-made sheets, including sweet shortcrust, flaky puff and flaky block pastry.

Initially launching into 100 New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square stores it has since expanded into over 160 stores.

Paneton’s General Manager, Thibault Beaujot, says being the branded supplier for ready-made pastry has been transformational for Paneton and exciting for its staff members.

“To have the opportunity to bring a quality handcrafted New Zealand made product and a touch of French savoir faire to New Zealand home bakers has always been our goal.

“We are grateful for the support we received from the community and it’s incredibly satisfying to see more and more Kiwis including our products as part of the baking routine,” he says.

“We’re looking forward to continuing this great partnership, including launching innovations that meet changing consumers’ needs and expanding our range into more Foodstuffs stores.”

