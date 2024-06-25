Simon Lucas' New Silverdale Service Centre Launches 2024 Mitsubishi Triton

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi Recently Expanded Its Reach with the Opening of a State-of-the-Art Service Centre in Silverdale, the Perfect Location for the Launch of the Latest Mitsubishi Triton

For the past few decades, Simon Lucas Mitsubishi's dealership on Auckland's North Shore has set the benchmark for the entire automotive buying experience - from providing customers with the right knowledge and information to make an informed purchasing decision, through to their after sales and customer care creating a positive ownership experience well into the future. It's this full spectrum approach to their customer service that has earned them such a stellar reputation with an extremely loyal customer base. Their approach hasn't gone unnoticed by the rest of the industry - receiving the prestigious 2024 Diamond Dealer Award, Customer Excellence Award, and After-Sales Award. This customer base extends well past the North Shore region, and earlier this month Simon Lucas Mitsubishi extended their reach with the opening of their state-of the-art Silverdale Parts and Service Centre - making it even more convenient for their existing and new customers to access their award winning service.

And while the excitement surrounding the grand opening of the Service Centre has simmered down, Simon Lucas Mitsubishi is keeping their foot on the gas pedal as they announce the launch of the highly anticipated 2024 Mitsubishi Triton. So mark the 22nd of June on your calendar, grab the whanau and head over to Simon Lucas Mitsubishi's Silverdale Parts and Service Centre and be one of the first to get behind the wheel of the Next Generation of Mitsubishi ute.

Introducing the New Mitsubishi Triton 2024

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Kiwis’ love affair with utes cannot be overstated - and there's no doubt that the Mitsubishi Triton line-up has played a major role in this. Therefore it comes as no surprise that New Zealanders have been waiting with baited breath for the release of the Next Generation Mitsubishi Triton 2024, a ute that redefines the meaning of "Beast Mode". It's bigger, tougher, and boasts more power than ever before, setting a new standard for utility vehicles. This model features a dazzling array of updates and enhancements, right from a completely new chassis, re-designed suspension, and a robust 2.4L bi-turbo diesel engine, to the interior upgrades that carry an SUV-like comfort. The 2024 Triton boasts a redefined bold geometric exterior design and improved noise isolation performance for a smooth and comfortable drive on any terrain. Mitsubishi has outdone themselves on this one, truly blurring the line between powerful versatility and luxurious comfort.

Experience the 2024 Mitsubishi Triton Range at Simon Lucas Mitsubishi Silverdale Service Centre

So does the Triton live up to the hype? While we think it's a resounding "YES", don't just take our word for it, see for yourself. The launch event will include the top of the range Mitsubishi Triton GLXR and VRX 4WD variants, allowing you to test drive a demo model and catch the innovative ute in action. These demo models are equipped with a plethora of accessories such as the Tonneau Cover, Sports Bar, Canopy with Sliding Windows and Cantilever Roof Rack, Load Lid with rails, and more - allowing you to truly see how versatile the latest Triton line-up is.

Event Details

Join the Simon Lucas Mitusbishi team at their brand new Silverdale Parts and Service Centre on Saturday, June 22nd, from 9am to 3pm, for an unforgettable launch event for the 2024 Mitsubishi Triton! Located in the heart of Silverdale, this expansive facility is equipped with state-of-the-art tools and technologies to provide top-tier automotive care.

The launch includes a range of activities:

An opportunity to test drive the 2024 Mitsubishi Triton

On-site financing options

Special offers exclusive to the event

A competition and merchandise giveaways

Refreshments for all attendees

Our sales team will provide insights and answer all your questions, making this an unmissable event for all ute enthusiasts.

Sean Parrey, General Manager of Simon Lucas Mitsubishi commented on their launch event, saying "We are excited and very proud to host this event and invite all our new neighbours from Silverdale and the Rodney area. Join us at our new Mitsubishi Hub for the launch of the latest Triton ute, right here on the coast. Experience the cutting-edge technology, impressive towing, and advanced comfort features firsthand by taking a test drive and talking to our experts. Don’t miss this exciting event – we can't wait to welcome you!"

Join the Team at Simon Lucas Mitusbishi as We Celebrate the Launch of the Next Generation 2024 Mitsubishi Triton

The launch of the new Mitsubishi Triton 2024 at Simon Lucas Mitsubishi Silverdale Parts and Service Centre marks a significant milestone for both the dealership and the community. With a celebrated track record of customer service excellence and a commitment to providing top-of-the-line vehicles, Simon Lucas Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the automotive industry. The Triton launch event is set to be a memorable occasion, offering attendees an exclusive opportunity to experience the latest innovations in automotive technology and design. Whether you're a long-time Mitsubishi enthusiast or a potential new customer, this event promises to deliver excitement, insights, and exceptional opportunities. Don't miss your chance to be part of this groundbreaking moment and see why the 2024 Mitsubishi Triton is poised to redefine the standards for utes in New Zealand.

For more information about the event, or to book a test drive, get in contact with Simon Lucas today!

© Scoop Media

