Fast-Track Consent For Frankton Worker Accommodation Granted

Hansen Road worker accommodation concept

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, to construct worker accommodation in Frankton, Otago.

No. 1 Hansen Road Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The project involves constructing seven to eight buildings with a total of 554 units to be used as temporary accommodation for the local workforce. It will include communal facilities, infrastructure and landscaping.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 130 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Worker Accommodation - Hansen Road decision report

More about fast-track consenting

