Teletrac Navman Appoints New Chief Operations And Financial Officer

Wednesday, 26 June 2024, 8:53 am
Press Release: Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman, the connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets has appointed Ricardo Buranello as its Chief Operations and Financial Officer.

(Photo/Supplied)

Buranello is a seasoned technology executive with a proven track record of success in areas including sales and business development, general management, finance, and M&A.

With previous experience at Siemens and Totvs, Buranello most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Telit Cinterion. In this role, he led the entire global software and platforms business.

During his time at Telit, Buranello conducted major restructuring and turn-around, delivering significant growth and profitability.

This wealth of experience has led to Ricardo assuming the position of CFO and COO of Teletrac Navman.

Speaking on his new role, Buranello said: “It brings great pleasure to announce my new role as CFO and COO of Teletrac Navman. The business is well established and now, with its unique position in the alternative energy market, has huge growth potential built on a solid foundation of leading products, services and consultancy.”

“We’re excited to welcome Ricardo to Teletrac Navman and look forward to his contributions to our leadership team as we look to build the future and ignite growth across our customer portfolio,” said Alain Samaha - CEO at Teletrac Navman. “Ricardo’s extensive operational and financial expertise at a global level, and his deep knowledge of finance and international markets, will offer valuable insight across the business globally.”

