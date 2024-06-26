Who’s The Boss? Why Couples In Business Are More Likely To Split

Couples in business together are more likely to divorce, often over disputes about who's the boss.

Gaelene Adams Love, managing director and business relationship coach at Team Fusion, a company that empowers teams through leadership and business growth strategies, says the research aligns with her experience: couples who operate family-owned businesses are more likely to divorce than couples who do not own a business together.

"Role disputes would rank in the top three reasons why couples in business get divorced because the personal aspect of the relationship can create conflicts over roles and responsibilities. Without clear boundaries, these conflicts often spill over into the personal relationship."

Adams Love, who also has personal experience working with her former husband, says clearly defined roles are critically important to the relationship's survival and the successful running of a business.

"More often than not, the male in the relationship will take personal responsibility for the failure or success of the business because he doesn't want to let his family down. This can often create a scenario where the business becomes the mistress in the relationship.

"Whichever way you look at it, however, the buck has to stop somewhere. Couples should agree on who has the final decision when neither party can reach an agreement."

Adams Love says the other two big reasons that can cause a split between couples in business are financial stress and lack of personal time together because the business becomes all-consuming.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"Perceptions of mistrust can arise when financial and business-related stresses are not openly discussed. Aligning goals and creating a clear vision for both the business and the personal relationship can mitigate these tensions."

Adams Love suggests three actionable steps for couples in business:

1. Define Roles and Responsibilities: Clearly outline who is responsible for what and establish decision-making protocols to avoid conflicts.

2. Maintain Clear Communication: Regularly discuss business and personal issues openly. Ensure that both partners' perspectives and concerns are heard. Take more lunch breaks together.

3. Plan for the Future Together: Create a shared vision and set milestones for both the business and the personal relationship. This alignment helps in staying united and focused on common goals.

Adams Love says almost all business owners with whom she has worked, not just couples in business, do not have their own role descriptions.

"A position description is necessary regardless of your role. Clearly defining who leads in different scenarios helps avoid power struggles. Decision making can be situational, collaborative, or managerial, but clarity is key," says Adams Love.

Note: Team Fusion, under the leadership of Gaelene Adams Love, specialises in providing coaching and business advisory services to couples running small to medium enterprises (SMEs) in New Zealand.

With a unique niche in resolving the challenges faced by couples in business together, Team Fusion offers a holistic approach to business, relationship and life, ensuring that healthy relationships are the foundation of a healthy business. Their services are backed by proven support, expertise, experience, and tools, making them a unique service provider in the business industry.

Gaelene Adams Love, as the Managing Director and a Business Relationship Coach, brings her extensive experience and passion for empowering couples to succeed both in business and in their personal lives. Team Fusion's commitment to their clients is encapsulated in their motto: "Better Business Together."

© Scoop Media

