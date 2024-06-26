New Online Pet Pharmacy Set To Invigorate NZ Pet Medication Sector

Petdirect launches 24/7 online vet pharmacy to help pet owners stay on track with medication schedules and improve pet health

Making sure pet parents follow through with what their fur baby’s prescribed treatment has been identified as a barrier for treating pet illnesses[1].

Over 1.4 million households in New Zealand reported owning a pet in 2023, up from 1.3 million in 2018[2].

The pet medication market has grown steadily by 6.3% on average annually over the past five years[3]. This signals two issues - a rising number of pets needing treatment or being diagnosed with chronic conditions and a growing population of elderly pets with an increased need for additional care of geriatric furry companions.

Petdirect’s new service aims to invigorate the pet medicine market in New Zealand, offering pet parents Autodeliver to ensure a script is never missed.

Auckland, New Zealand: As the bonds between humans and their furry companions grow stronger, so too does the demand for their wellbeing[4]. In New Zealand, the embrace of pet ownership has surged, with one in three households reporting owning a pet in 2023.

With more pets becoming integral parts of families, the global pet medications market has seen a compound annual growth rate of 6.3% over the past five years. Whether it's preventive treatments, management of chronic conditions, or addressing acute illnesses such as itchy skin, pet owners are increasingly prioritising the health and wellness of their pets.

In response to this growing demand and the evolving needs of pet owners, Petdirect is proud to announce the launch of its new service, Petdirect Pharmacy.

Petdirect Pharmacy is an online veterinary pharmacy that offers convenient delivery, the largest online selection of prescription pet medication, and supports chronic conditions as well as ongoing prescriptions with Autodeliver, ensuring owners never miss a refill.

Feargus McConnell, Veterinarian at Petdirect comments, “Kiwis are really tuned into their pets' health and wellbeing. Pets aren't just animals we own anymore; they're truly part of the family. Just like us, pets can get sick, and sometimes they need a specific medication plan to feel better. But here's the tricky part: keeping up with those meds can be hard, especially over a long period.”

“One of the big challenges we see as vets is that pet owners sometimes struggle to stick to the treatment plan. That's where I believe Petdirect’s Autodeliver service will be a game-changer for our Pet Pharmacy. With Autodeliver, pet owners can easily get the repeat medication their furry friends need, exactly when they need them, to their door. So, no more worrying about running out or missing doses. It's all about making sure our pets stay healthy and happy, just like any other member of the family,” continued McConnell.

Another notable trend running parallel with the global pet medication market growth is the increasing population of elderly pets[5]. Senior pets are vulnerable to ageing-related issues, including heart disease, chronic kidney disease, dental disease, and skin conditions, which need to be managed closely by owners.

“Due to advances in veterinary science and pet nutrition, pets are living longer than ever before. Pets have never had such good health care and diets. It's a good time to be a pup in New Zealand. We [vets] have more tools now to help pets - they're living longer, and in turn, we are seeing more age-related health problems. Quite often older pets will need to go on an ongoing medication plan to treat ailments,” states McConnell.

Petdirect Veterinary Pharmacy’s new offering includes:

Largest Range: The largest online selection of prescription pet medications in New Zealand, offering more than double the inventory of other online pharmacies.

Convenient Delivery: Everything from prescription medications to essentials like food and accessories (including vet diets) directly to customers’ doors.

Autodeliver Service: An Autodeliver service to ensure a script is never missed.

24/7 Accessibility: An online veterinary pharmacy that is accessible round-the-clock, allowing pet owners to place orders at any time

Nationwide Access: Eliminate geographic barriers, making it easy for all Kiwi pet owners to access the medications their pets need.

Dave Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Petdirect comments, “Petdirect’s mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for Kiwi pet parents. We’re always looking for ways to meet the evolving needs of Kiwi pet parents. Our move into pet medication demonstrates our ability and agility to incorporate in-demand services into our operations. This is a huge step for Petdirect, and I can’t wait to see the market’s response.”

Pet parents across the country can access the online veterinary pharmacy via petdirect.co.nz.

About Petdirect

Petdirect's mission is to establish itself as New Zealand's most trusted and convenient online destination for pet owners. Launched on the eve of the nation's first lockdown in March 2020, Petdirect swiftly rose to prominence in the online pet speciality market, offering an extensive array of premium products and services at competitive prices. Known for its exceptional customer service and commitment to market-competitive pricing, Petdirect boasts 92,000 active customers and achieved the leading market share in the online pet speciality market by July 2023.

[1] Companion AnimalVol. 26, No. Sup6, June 2021

[2] Encompassing, The impact of demographics on pet ownership in New Zealand, January 2023

[3] Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market, March 2023

[4] GlobeNewswire, Pet Care Market, August 2021

[5] GlobalPETS, ‘Seniors’ are a growing part of the pet population, November 22

