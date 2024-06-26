TikTok Campaign Aims To Attract Young People To Retail Careers

An innovative social media campaign aimed at attracting young people to careers in the retail sector has launched this week.

‘7 Jobs in 7 Days’ features the real-life retail careers of young leaders, showcasing the diverse career pathways available in retail. A new episode will be available on TikTok each day.

Managed by Retail NZ, the campaign sees social media influencers interviewing young people who are building diverse careers in retail. They demonstrate their unique stories, career growth and the exciting aspects of their jobs.

Those featuring in the interviews are:

Laura Alice-Langridge, a Business Performance and Development Manager from the Nelson store of Hunting & Fishing New Zealand

Omar Amiri, Owner Operator of Four Square Matakana (Foodstuffs)

Rebe Cope, Senior Marketing Co-ordinator from Barkers

Jordan Fainnga’anuku, a Group Operations Store Support Lead from The Warehouse Group

Corban Fray, a Marketing Co-ordinator with Mitre 10

Lisa Stallard, a Buyer with Ngāhuia Group, whose brands include Number One Shoes, Hannahs and Hush Puppies

Nina Ujdur, a Scan Assist Delivery Lead/Store Manager trainee from Woolworths.

“Each young person has a fantastic story to tell of how their career in retail has developed, from starting out on the shop floor to travelling internationally as a footwear buyer, moving into management, or discovering the opportunities available in marketing, and much more,” Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

The campaign is the outcome of research identifying that one of the key challenges in filling the shortage of workforce talent in retail is the perception that there isn’t a career in the retail sector beyond working on the shop floor.

“We want to change the narrative by improving perceptions of retail careers among young people and their families. We know there are some amazing opportunities that extend well beyond the shop floor,” Ms Young says.

“We are very grateful for the support we have received from retailers and the funding originating from ServiceIQ for this project, and we look forward to growing the interest in retail careers.”

To view the videos, go to Retail NZ’s TikTok Channel: https://www.tiktok.com/@7jobs7daysretailnz

