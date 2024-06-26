Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Three Easy Steps To Entrust Annual Dividend, Two Ways To Be Paid, One Massive Cash Injection For Auckland

Wednesday, 26 June 2024, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Entrust

Entrust is kicking off its dividend payment process this week, that will see 364,000 central, east, and south Aucklanders receive a dividend in September.

Letters and emails are winging their way to Aucklanders in the Entrust district asking for 2024 payment preferences, so that when dividend payment time comes, things go smoothly, says Entrust Chairman William Cairns.

“It’s a massive exercise to get ready to pay the dividend, and we’re doing everything we can to make things really easy. ”

There are three easy steps to getting the 2024 dividend:

1. Check letterbox or email in-box for the Entrust form – out this week

2. If account holder details are correct and you don’t want to change the payment method (direct credit to bank account/credit to power account) do nothing. Otherwise, update payment details online via Entrust’s secure web platform, by 5:00pm on Friday 02 August. Change all other details such as account name with electricity retailer.

3. To receive future Entrust communications via email, check and update email details with your electricity retailer.

Eligible power customers get to choose how they receive the Entrust dividend; either directly to bank accounts, or as a credit to power accounts. To be eligible to receive the 2024 dividend, you must be a power account holder connected to Vector’s electricity network as of the roll date.

Last year, Entrust launched its secure web platform allowing people to update their bank account details online, says Mr Cairns.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Having the platform offers a better and more streamlined experience for our dividend recipients, as well as being more sustainable. It’s the quickest way to update payment preferences for the Entrust dividend.”

The annual Entrust dividend provides a $120m+ cash injection to communities in central, east, and south Auckland. Since 1994, these communities have received more than $2 billion in dividends from Entrust that come from its majority ownership of listed energy company Vector.

For those unsure about their eligibility for this payment, check out the map and list of eligibility criteria along with FAQs at www.entrustnz.co.nz or www.facebook.com/entrustnz

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Entrust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 