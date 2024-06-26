Mobil Latest To Sponsor Northland Rescue Helicopter Service

Photo/Supplied

A long-term business relationship has reached new heights after nearly three decades, with Mobil Oil New Zealand becoming an official sponsor of the Northland Rescue Helicopter Service.

Engineering Manager, Michael Couchman said Northland Emergency Services Trust had been using Mobil products for engines and gearboxes since 1997.

“We have had a really good relationship with Mobil for many years now, so we are stoked they have come on board to sponsor our service,” said Couchman.

“We simply cannot do what we do 24/7 without the support of our sponsors and our community because operating a rescue helicopter service is extremely expensive.

“Our team are looking forward to working with the Mobil crew later in the year when we get out amongst the Northland community during our annual fundraising appeal. It will be a great chance for them to experience the passion and support Northlanders and visitors to Te Tai Tokerau have for our people and our service.”

Mobil Oil New Zealand Chair Wayne Ellary said his team were looking forward to being more involved with Northland’s Rescue Helicopters.

“We like to get in amongst the community as much as we can and work with organisations that really make a difference,” said Ellary.

“The team at Northland Rescue Helicopters are a perfect fit for us because they do such a fantastic job of caring for people in their time of need and they cover a substantial geographic area, so they are critical to the wellbeing of Northland. We plan to be involved as much as we can so we can help make a difference too and help keep their Northland Rescue Helicopters in the air.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We are committed to New Zealand and will continue to use our resources to help Kiwis get the support they need.”

Mobil actively gives back to New Zealand communities through charitable contributions, local iwi engagement, volunteer programmes and investment into the regions and has partnered with many charitable organisations during its 125 years of operating in New Zealand.

Mobil is Aotearoa’s oldest oil company and has been a leading supplier of fuel to New Zealand for more than 125 years.

Northland Emergency Services Trust was established in 1988 and has flown well over 28,000 missions since. The operation consistently helps over 1000 people annually, sometimes recording over 1200 flights a year

© Scoop Media

