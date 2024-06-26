Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Kiwi Employers Face Further Barriers To Fill Lower-skilled Roles

Wednesday, 26 June 2024, 5:57 pm
Press Release: Pitt and Moore

Immediate changes made to the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) Scheme have come as a shock to the country’s employers and migrant workers, says Pitt & Moore immigration lawyer Elly Fleming.

In a bid to align with adjustments made to the AEWV scheme earlier this year, people holding an AEWV in roles at Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) Levels 4 and 5, without a pathway to residency, are no longer able to support work, visitor or student visa applications for their partners and dependent children.

Elly Fleming says this change, which is effective immediately, is sure to have truly disastrous effects for many people hoping to work in New Zealand, Kiwi employers, and ultimately key industries in New Zealand.

“With every change the Government makes to the AEWV scheme, New Zealand becomes less and less attractive for migrants. For many, bringing their family to New Zealand is a deal-breaker and this decision will make a move to New Zealand impossible.

“These changes further compound the pressure employers have faced filling Level 4 and 5 roles since changes were made to the AEWV back in April. It's industries such as hospitality, forestry, seafood processing, healthcare, meat processing, agriculture, tourism, construction and transport that will struggle most to fill roles, so further pressure on these areas of industry can only be expected,” she said.

“Although partners and dependent children can still apply for a visa in their own right, and the change will not affect those who already hold visas, have applications in progress, or have a pathway to residency, this news will be devastating to many.

“I am expecting an influx of queries from concerned migrant workers and their employers in the days to come”.

© Scoop Media

