17 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 4:42 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Seventeen lucky Lotto players will be in for a treat after each winning $12,438 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location 
MyLotto (x2) Auckland 
Sunnyvale Superette (x2) Auckland 
Manisha Superette Auckland 
Manukau Pak N Save Auckland 
MyLotto Waikato 
Pak N Save Taupo Taupō  
MyLotto New Plymouth 
New World Masterton Masterton 
New World Tawa Wellington 
MyLotto Wellington 
MyLotto Nelson 
New World Hokitika (x2) Hokitika

 

 

MyLotto Ashburton
Woolworths Church Corner Christchurch 

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

© Scoop Media

