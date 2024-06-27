17 Lotto Players Win Second Division
Seventeen lucky Lotto players will be in for a treat after each winning $12,438 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|MyLotto (x2)
|Auckland
|Sunnyvale Superette (x2)
|Auckland
|Manisha Superette
|Auckland
|Manukau Pak N Save
|Auckland
|MyLotto
|Waikato
|Pak N Save Taupo
|Taupō
|MyLotto
|New Plymouth
|New World Masterton
|Masterton
|New World Tawa
|Wellington
|MyLotto
|Wellington
|MyLotto
|Nelson
|New World Hokitika (x2)
|Hokitika
|MyLotto
|Ashburton
|Woolworths Church Corner
|Christchurch
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.