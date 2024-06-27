17 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Seventeen lucky Lotto players will be in for a treat after each winning $12,438 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto (x2) Auckland Sunnyvale Superette (x2) Auckland Manisha Superette Auckland Manukau Pak N Save Auckland MyLotto Waikato Pak N Save Taupo Taupō MyLotto New Plymouth New World Masterton Masterton New World Tawa Wellington MyLotto Wellington MyLotto Nelson New World Hokitika (x2) Hokitika MyLotto Ashburton Woolworths Church Corner Christchurch

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

