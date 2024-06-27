2024 Scitex Workforce Report Is Released, Unveiling Locally Derived Insights To Shape Future Employment Strategies

[Auckland, 25th June 2024] - Scitex Recruitment, leading the charge to make Mondays more exciting, proudly announces the launch of its 2024 Workforce Report. Set to empower local employers in sculpting the future of their workforce, this comprehensive report shares insight and guidance amidst evolving employment landscapes, in the hope of helping employers and employees engineer better Mondays across Aotearoa.

Released on June 24th, 2024, the Scitex Workforce Report represents data garnered from 1,630 New Zealand based employees, who span various ages, tenures, levels and industries. Additionally, insights from 63 business and hiring leaders enrich the report, offering invaluable perspectives and experiences.

Key findings from the report illuminate the evolving paradigms of employee engagement and retention, but also life in New Zealand.

Surprisingly, only about 1 in 5 employees in New Zealand exhibit unwavering allegiance to their current employer, with the majority (78%) either actively seeking new opportunities or remaining open to them, the study noted. This, Managing Director of Scitex, Gareth Robertson, believes “is partly a hangover from the Covid pandemic where many employees experienced an environment where they were often approached by other employers touting opportunities, or they simply had more bargaining power. But also, partly as a result of the rising cost of living; a higher salary can make a significant difference to their life, whether they are a renter or mortgage owner. Why wouldn’t an opportunity be considered?”

Career progression ranked as the number one reason employees stay with their current employer. If employers can offer clear employee growth, career and skill advancement, it goes a long way to keeping a staff member engaged. But, as Robertson states, “we know some employees define career progression more broadly, more akin to life progression; are they getting fitter? Have they made progress on their favourite hobby? Are they getting time consistently with their loved ones? These are some of employees considerations, more broadly, which while often occurring outside of work, can flow into the career consideration set."

Flexibility emerged as the foundation of employee satisfaction – it is an employer’s strongest benefit they can offer, from consistent remote work options to accommodating personal commitments seamlessly. And interestingly, flexibility has irreversible allure, with Robertson noting that “employees can find it hard to go back to more traditional and rigid workplaces once they’ve immersed themselves in and benefited from a flexible workplace – one enabling them to thrive in life overall; moving back to the traditional employer can be a hard pill to swallow.” As a result, employers offering genuinely flexible workplaces may garner stronger employee retention.

For a comprehensive understanding of the Scitex Workforce Report and access to additional insights, the full report is available for reference.

Scitex are Scientific and Technical Recruitment Specialists. They’ve been engineering Better Mondays for job seekers and employers, across New Zealand and Australia, for 37 years.

