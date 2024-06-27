Wattie’s Wants Your Recipes For Its 90th Birthday Cookbook

Wattie’s to celebrate 90th birthday with cookbook of nation’s favourite recipes

Calls on public to submit favourite recipes to be featured

Cookbook to be sold in store and online from December 2024

Whether it is your Dad’s spaghetti toastie, Aunt's self-saucing pudding, or your own ‘world famous in New Zealand’ Pom Pom Pie; Wattie’s wants them all for a new recipe book it is curating to celebrate its 90th birthday.

The company has been a staple of New Zealand mealtimes since its founder Sir James Wattie opened a canning factory in Hastings back in 1934. In recognition of this long history, Wattie’s is now bringing together the nation’s favourite recipes to be featured in a special edition cookbook.

If you are 18 years or older, and a NZ resident, be sure to submit a recipe, be it breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert or snack, as long as it features a Wattie’s product.

“We’re on the hunt for those recipes that are tried and tested. Those family favourites that have either been passed down for generations or is just something you’ve come up with that you want to share with the nation,” says Neil Heffer, Wattie’s Managing Director.

“It might be a dinner recipe you remember from your childhood, a snack you make for your own children, or a tasty dessert.”

“The cookbook will be a celebration of these recipes and the stories that go with them.”

The cookbook will feature 90 recipes, one for every year. It will be a mix of favourites from the Wattie’s archives and recipes submitted from creative home cooks.

Submitted recipe entries should include a photo of the recipe and of the person who submitted it. The cookbook will include stories behind the recipes and is expected to be sold in selected retailers from December – a must have for home cooks or anyone who is a fan of Wattie’s.

Brit Cunningham is Kiwi TikTok personality whose home baking and cleaning videos have amassed more than 13 million likes. She’s submitting her rustic beetroot and caramelised onion Galette with Wattie’s sliced beetroot, a recipe originally belonging to her late grandmother.

“My late Nan was the type of woman who could throw together an incredible meal with seemingly nothing in the cupboard,” says Brit.

“My absolute favourite was her Galette and I still make it to this day. It is a family recipe passed down through generations, plus it is quick, easy and delicious.”

Creative home cooks have until July 28, 2024, to submit their recipe. Winners will be contacted by email or phone, by August 31, 2024. Full terms and conditions can be found on the website.

“We’re hoping to pull together a collection of the nation’s favourite Wattie’s recipes as well as the individual stories that make them special. We want the cookbook to act as a point of connection for Kiwis and bring them together over something we all love - food,” added Neil.

Recipes will also appear on the popular Food in a Minute website. Still one of the most popular recipe websites in New Zealand with more than 3 million visitors a year and home to the iconic Peach Pavlova and Pom Pom Pie recipes.

“Pom Pom Pie was a big favourite in my house growing up and still something that makes the occasional appearance at the dinner table even now. In fact, it has been a staple of New Zealand dinner tables for years. Its inclusion in the cookbook will allow new generations to discover it,” added Neil.

To submit a recipe, visit watties90thbirthday.foodinaminute.co.nz and follow the instructions.

