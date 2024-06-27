Nikko AM Targets KiwiSaver Growth With Key Hire To Help Drive New Multi-manager GoalsGetter Scheme

George Allbury

Image/Supplied

Nikko AM has underlined its commitment to growing its new GoalsGetter KiwiSaver Scheme through New Zealand’s financial adviser network with the appointment of George Allbury to the newly created role of Business Development Manager.

The new GoalsGetter Scheme makes it easy for financial advisers to set and track personalised, diversified KiwiSaver solutions for their clients through a single online portal, spreading risk across pre-vetted funds from New Zealand’s leading fund managers. Nikko AM’s Head of Distribution, Sam Bryden, says this is something the adviser market has been asking for, for some time.

“As KiwiSaver balances grow and client requirements become more sophisticated, advisers have recognised that multi-manager solutions will become more and more important to meet their clients’ expectations around diversification and risk mitigation.”

“After a significant amount of planning to ensure we built it fit-for-purpose, our new scheme responds directly to the challenges they’ve been telling us they’re facing – and with George’s experience in providing risk advice to retail clients and large corporate group insurance plans, we see him as the ideal ambassador to engage the adviser market in the personalised solutions it provides.”

Allbury, who joins on July 1, says he’s excited by the opportunity to work with Financial Advice Providers and advisers across New Zealand to get better outcomes for Kiwis with their KiwiSaver.

“I know first-hand the importance of advisers being able to rely on quality products to deliver the best possible outcomes for their clients. It’s clear that the GoalsGetter KiwiSaver Scheme has been designed from an adviser-first perspective, and I can’t wait to get cracking in the new role to help advisers add this to their toolkit.”

