Minister Of Acriculture Visits New Zealand Wine Centre

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 10:35 am
Press Release: Marlborough Research Centre

From left to right in the Experimental Future Vineyard to be opened late July: Gerald Hope, CE, MRC; Stuart Smith, MP for Kaikōura; Dr Damian Martin , Science Group Leader; Todd McClay, MP, Minister of Agriculture; John Patterson, Incoming CEO, MRC; Jolon Dyer, Group General Manager Science Services, Plant & Food Research.
Image/Supplied

This week we had the honour of hosting Todd McClay, MP, Minister of Agriculture, as well as a delegation that included Carolien Vis, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Frazer MacDiarmid, Lead Adviser, Trade Policy, British High Commission and Stuart Smith, MP for Kaikōura.

The delegation was here to support WinePro – a three day conference and exhibition celebrating the international wine industry at the home of New Zealand wine, Marlborough.
After opening the event, and touring the 100 exhibits, we had the pleasure of hosting the delegation at the New Zealand Wine Centre.

The group toured the facilities, visiting the Bragato Research Institute (BRI) Research Winery and getting a glimpse of the Experimental Future Vineyard, which will officially be opened in July.

