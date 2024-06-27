Minister Of Acriculture Visits New Zealand Wine Centre

This
week we had the honour of hosting Todd McClay, MP, Minister
of Agriculture, as well as a delegation that included
Carolien Vis, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of the Kingdom
of the Netherlands, Frazer MacDiarmid, Lead Adviser, Trade
Policy, British High Commission and Stuart Smith, MP for
Kaikōura.
The delegation was here to support WinePro
– a three day conference and exhibition celebrating the
international wine industry at the home of New Zealand wine,
Marlborough. After opening the event, and touring the 100
exhibits, we had the pleasure of hosting the delegation at
the New Zealand Wine Centre.
The group toured the
facilities, visiting the Bragato Research Institute (BRI)
Research Winery and getting a glimpse of the Experimental
Future Vineyard, which will officially be opened in
July.
