Have Your Say On Catch Limits For Aotearoa’s Fisheries

Fisheries New Zealand is inviting feedback on proposed changes to catch limits and other settings across a range of Aotearoa’s fisheries as part of its regular sustainability reviews.

Director Fisheries Management, Emma Taylor, says every six months we review a range of fish stocks around the country and develop proposals focussed on their long-term sustainability.

“Our fisheries management system provides for the utilisation of fishery resources while ensuring sustainability. This means when information suggests that more fish can be harvested sustainably, we look to increase catch limits.

“On the other hand, if the information suggests a stock isn’t as healthy, we propose reducing catch limits or other changes to help the fishery recover.

“In this review, options include increases to catch allowances for twelve fish stocks where information suggests more fish can be sustainably harvested. We’ve also proposed reducing catch limits for five fish stocks to support their ongoing sustainability.”

Proposals are based on the best available information about the fishery, including scientific assessments and feedback from local fishers, iwi, and other stakeholders.

Stocks included in this review are:

Blue Cod (BCO 5) – Southland and Sub-Antarctic

Southland and Sub-Antarctic The jack mackerel trawl fishery - jack mackerel (JMA 7), kingfish (KIN 7 & 8), pilchard (PIL 7 & 8) – West coast North and South Islands

– West coast North and South Islands Kingfish (KIN 3) - East Coast South Island, Southland, and Sub-Antarctic

- East Coast South Island, Southland, and Sub-Antarctic Kina (SUR 3) – East coast South Island

– East coast South Island Leatherjacket (LEA 3) – East coast South Island, Southland, and Sub-Antarctic

– East coast South Island, Southland, and Sub-Antarctic Orange roughy (ORH 7A) – Southwest Challenger Plateau

– Southwest Challenger Plateau Pāua (PAU 3A) – Kaikōura

– Kaikōura Snapper (SNA 8) – West Coast North Island

– West Coast North Island The FMA 2 mixed trawl fishery - snapper (SNA 2), rig (SPO 2), John dory (JDO 2) – Gisborne, Wairarapa, Wellington, and Taranaki

– Gisborne, Wairarapa, Wellington, and Taranaki The FMA 7 mixed trawl fishery – snapper (SNA 7), elephantfish (ELE 7), flatfish (FLA 7) - West Coast and top of the South Island

- West Coast and top of the South Island Silver warehou (SWA 3 & 4) (Deemed value rate review) – East coast South Island, Chatham Rise, Southland, and Sub-Antarctic

Once consultation closes, Fisheries New Zealand will analyse the submissions and provide advice to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries for consideration. Any changes will be announced by the start of the fishing year on 1 October 2024.

Pacific bluefin tuna (TOR 1) may also be included in this review depending on the outcome of a meeting of regional fisheries management organisations. Should a review proceed, consultation will begin in July.

"Consultation begins today, and we encourage everyone who has an interest in these fisheries to have their say,” says Emma Taylor.

Submissions can be made online until 5pm on Friday 26 July 2024. More information including how to make a submission can be found here: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/consultations/review-of-sustainability-measures-for-fisheries-october-2024-round/

For more information please email: FisheriesNZ_media@mpi.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

