Road Freight Body Welcomes GPS On Land Transport

Road freight peak body Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand has welcomed today’s finalisation of the Government Policy Statement on land transport 2024 (GPS). The new GPS focusses on increased maintenance and resilience, safety, and value for money, with an overarching focus on lifting economic growth and productivity.

Interim CEO Dom Kalasih says that the finalisation of the Coalition’s transport plan will allow NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and councils to get urgently needed roading maintenance and improvement programmes underway.

"The finalisation of the GPS was a key element of the Coalition Government’s April to June Action Plan, and our road freight operator members will be pleased they have delivered."

"The Government has successfully walked a fine line between limiting immediate cost increases for road users, while ensuring sufficient investment in the transport network."

"The GPS confirms the Government’s transport priorities: re-starting the road building pipeline, focusing on the dangerous and potholed condition of our roads and highways, and ensuring our transport system moves people and freight safely and efficiently."

"We look forward to this direction being implemented through regional councils’ Regional Land Transport Plans and NZTA’s National Land Transport Programme, that will be approved later this year."

"We will continue to work constructively with central and local government to improve transport outcomes, including the implementation of universal road user charges, greater use of tolling, and time of use charging. The road freight industry is committed to improving efficiency, safety and sustainability across the transport network."

