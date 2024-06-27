RBNZ Releases Statement Of Intent (SoI) And Statement Of Performance Expectations (SPE)

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has released its SoI and SPE outlining what it intends to do to enable economic wellbeing and prosperity for all New Zealanders and how it will measure its performance.

The Statement of Intent (SoI) covers the period 2024 to 2028 and the Statement of Performance Expectations (SPE) covers 2024/2025.

We will report every six months to our monitoring agency — the Treasury Te Tai Ōhanga on our progress against the SoI and SPE.

More information

Our Statement of Intent 2024 - 2028

Our Statement of Performance Expectations 2024/25

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

