Westpac NZ Offers Financial Support For Customers Affected By Wild Weather

Westpac NZ is offering financial support to business and consumer customers affected by extreme weather in the East Coast and Hawke’s Bay regions.

Options may include:

Business customers

· Suspension of principal payments on loans for up to three months.

· Deferred payment on credit cards for up to three months.

· A temporary overdraft facility.

· Access to term deposit funds for customers in financial hardship.

Consumer customers

· Suspension of home loan payments for up to three months for individuals ahead on their repayments and who have a sufficient undrawn balance.

· Financial hardship assistance, which may include a reduction in loan repayment amounts for a period of time, access to term deposit funds or other support.

Westpac NZ Managing Director of Consumer Banking and Wealth, Helen Ryder, says the bank is on standby to provide emergency financial support, but its top priority is the safety of customers and staff.

“It’s been a really tough 18 months for many people in the Hawke’s Bay and East Coast regions, and our thoughts are with them through this latest weather event. We’re here to help affected customers in any way we can,” Ms Ryder says.

“Customers needing assistance should call our dedicated assistance team on 0800 738 691 to see what support they may be eligible for.

“And we encourage people to connect with friends and family where possible to ensure they’re safe and well.”

