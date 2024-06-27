Exclusive Post-Budget Update With Honourable Minister Willis

Honourable Minister Nicola Willis was in Te Matau-a-Māui/Hawke’s Bay to deliver a keynote address at an exclusive post-budget event at Te Rae in Hastings. Hosted by the Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Hawke’s Bay Regional Recovery Agency, the event took place on Thursday, 27th June. Minister Willis holds the portfolios of Finance, Public Service, Social Investment, and Associate Climate Change.

The event sold out well in advance with over 80 people from the Hawke’s Bay business community in attendance. Minister Willis spoke to the full audience, sharing key updates from the first budget from the new coalition government. Distinguished guests included Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst of Hastings, Catherine Wedd, MP for Tukituki, Lucy Laitinen, CEO of the Hawke’s Bay Regional Economic Development Agency and members of the Matariki Governance Group.

David Trim, Board President of the Hawke’s Chamber of Commerce, opened the session with a karakia tīmatanga, followed by Minister Willis delivering a 30-minute address to an engaged audience. The address highlighted the key points of the recent budget including: Education, Roading infrastructure, Health, and Law and Order.

Minister Willis emphasised the critical role of small business, stating “small businesses are absolutely essential to the NZ economy, they are our economy. They employ more than 90% of people…small businesses doing well is an absolute priority to us”.

The remainder of the hour-long session was dedicated to questions from the audience allowing attendees to engage directly with Minister Willis. Karla Lee CEO of the Chamber led this session with questions previously submitted, then welcomed questions from the audience. Sally Whyte owner of Baywide Equipment had concerns that impact many small businesses in Hawke’s Bay. Sally questioned the repeal of the Business Payment Practices Act - transparency of payment terms, and the cashflow issues this can cause.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Minister Willis responded that the Government is 35% of the economy, and leads by example, ensuring invoices are paid on time. They have also made a directive to Government agencies to pay invoices on time, this will positively impact cashflow. Minister Willis also acknowledged that many small businesses are feeling the pressure; with costs remaining high, the burden of high interest rates, and in many cases, fewer customers. This is a tough part of the economic cycle we are in.

The Government’s approach to supporting small businesses also includes reducing red tape; making the resource management system and building consent system easy to navigate, simpler and cheaper.

Blair O’Keeffe, Chair of the Hawke’s Bay Cyclone Recovery Agency, closed the event by thanking the Minister and delivering karakia whakamutunga.

Jessica Aguilar, Event & Social Media Coordinator at the Chamber explained “The event was a real success, it was wonderful to have a Government leader here in Hawke’s Bay to address the concerns of our business community”.

© Scoop Media

