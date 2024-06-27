Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Offers Relief To Customers Affected By Severe Weather

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 5:57 pm
Press Release: ASB Bank

ASB will support customers affected by extreme weather impacting the East Coast with tailored packages including suspension of home loan repayments and emergency overdraft facilities available for personal, business and rural customers.

ASB is available to support customers who may require emergency financial assistance as a result of the recent weather. Emergency assistance can be offered to personal, rural and business customers on a case-by-case basis, including:

  • Option to suspend home loan principal repayments for up to three months.
  • Immediate consideration of requests for emergency credit card limit increases and overdraft facilities, or other tailored solutions depending on the customer’s circumstances.
  • Tailored solutions for eligible ASB business and rural customers including access to working capital of up to $100,000.

Personal customers needing support should call our contact centre on 0800 803 804. Our team is available to assist between 8.30am and 5pm right across the Matariki long weekend. Alternatively, customers can email hardship@asb.co.nz. Affected ASB business and rural customers should speak to their relationship manager or call 0800 272 287.

More information and full terms, fees and charges can be found on ASB’s website:

https://www.asb.co.nz/page/extreme-weather-support.html

ASB insurance customers can contact our insurance team for assistance on 0800 200 242.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 