ASB Offers Relief To Customers Affected By Severe Weather

ASB will support customers affected by extreme weather impacting the East Coast with tailored packages including suspension of home loan repayments and emergency overdraft facilities available for personal, business and rural customers.

ASB is available to support customers who may require emergency financial assistance as a result of the recent weather. Emergency assistance can be offered to personal, rural and business customers on a case-by-case basis, including:

Option to suspend home loan principal repayments for up to three months.

Immediate consideration of requests for emergency credit card limit increases and overdraft facilities, or other tailored solutions depending on the customer’s circumstances.

Tailored solutions for eligible ASB business and rural customers including access to working capital of up to $100,000.

Personal customers needing support should call our contact centre on 0800 803 804. Our team is available to assist between 8.30am and 5pm right across the Matariki long weekend. Alternatively, customers can email hardship@asb.co.nz. Affected ASB business and rural customers should speak to their relationship manager or call 0800 272 287.

More information and full terms, fees and charges can be found on ASB’s website:

https://www.asb.co.nz/page/extreme-weather-support.html

ASB insurance customers can contact our insurance team for assistance on 0800 200 242.

