Tonkin + Taylor, WSP And The Mt Messenger Alliance Win Prestigious Global Transportation Project Of The Year Award

Tonkin + Taylor and WSP, in collaboration with the Mt Messenger Alliance, is thrilled to announce that the Te Ara o Te Ata – Mt Messenger project has been awarded the Transportation Project of the Year at the Environment Analyst Sustainability Delivery Awards in Boston, USA.

This accolade recognises the meaningful collaboration and innovative sustainability practices demonstrated by the Mt Messenger Alliance, which includes partners NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, WSP in New Zealand, HEB Construction, Downer, and Ngāti Tama (mana whenua).

“Sustainability is at the core of all our projects, and this global recognition of our sustainability thinking and actions, on a project in a sensitive natural environment, reassures me that we are making great progress towards our Vision of being renowned for inspiring sustainable futures,” said Dr Brett Ogilvie, Executive Leader - Sustainability at Tonkin + Taylor, who also worked on the project for its first two years.

The Te Ara o Te Ata – Mt Messenger bypass project is designed to deliver a dual legacy: a modern, safer, and more reliable road infrastructure, and mana whenua with greater capacity to exercise their role as kaitiaki (guardians) of the local environment. This commitment includes future generations, and a recognition of the important role biodiversity plays when it comes to sustainability.

"This is another example of Aotearoa punching above its weight and delivering great outcomes especially when you partner with mana whenua," said Frances White the chair of Ngāti Tama Rūnanga (mana whenua).

Richard Hancy, Executive Leader – Global at Tonkin + Taylor, reflected on the strong ties to collaboration in this project: “Partnering relationships are key to Tonkin + Taylor’s strategic approach, and this award is recognition of the true value of meaningful relationships. Within the Mt Messenger Alliance, collaboration has enabled us to achieve environmental outcomes that we are all proud of, leaving a legacy for future generations to enjoy.”

The Environment Analyst Awards celebrate organisations that have made significant advances toward sustainable transformation, recognising ESG innovation, achievement, and leadership in achieving climate and net-zero goals.

“We are incredibly proud to have received this global recognition,” added Brett Ogilvie. “It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the Mt Messenger Alliance and our collective commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.”

About Tonkin + Taylor

Tonkin + Taylor has over 60 years of technical excellence and has evolved from a New Zealand-based company into an industry-leading, employee-owned environmental, engineering consultancies and testing businesses. The Group includes four companies: Tonkin + Taylor in New Zealand, Tonkin + Taylor in Australia, Geotechnics in New Zealand, and Chadwick Geotechnics in Australia and delivers solutions to clients across five continents including, project offices in the Asia-Pacific region, and global connections through the Inogen Alliance.

We are committed to creating sustainable outcomes that benefit our clients, communities, and the environment. Our team of consultants is dedicated to delivering the best possible outcomes while minimising our impact on the environment and the communities we serve.

