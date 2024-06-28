Build Up To 2024 Young Winemaker Of The Year

As we celebrate the rising stars of Matariki it seems timely that the rising stars of the New Zealand wine industry are starting to prepare for the Tonnellerie de Mercurey Young Winemaker of the Year competition.

Now in its tenth year, this prestigious competition consists of three regional finals being held in Marlborough, Central Otago and Hawke’s Bay during the latter half of July and early August, before culminating in the National Final on 27 August at Foley’s The Runholder in Martinborough.

New Zealand’s up and coming winemakers will tackle a wide range of tests as they vie for the bespoke barrel trophy. These challenges touch on all aspects of being a successful winemaker, including laboratory skills, wine judging, blending, industry knowledge, cellar skills and public speaking.

The competition is open to those aged 30 years or younger working in any winemaking role within New Zealand.

“This programme is a great way for our future winemakers to start making a name for themselves as well as widen their networks within our industry,” says Nicky Grandorge, Leadership & Communities Manager at New Zealand Winegrowers. “It’s a really positive environment with a lot of support from generous sponsors and winemakers who kindly volunteer their time to help set and judge the wide range of questions.”

We look forward to finding out which star will shine brightest when the overall winner will be announced on 29 August at the Altogether Unique 2024 wine industry celebration being held at Te Papa.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The 2023 Tonnellerie de Mercurey Young Winemaker of the Year was Alena Kamper from Sacred Hill in Hawke’s Bay. Who will it be this year?

The competition is made possible thanks to all of its generous sponsors: Tonnellerie de Mercurey, Fruitfed Supplies, Constellation Brands, Indevin, FMG, Lab Supply, Laffort, Tira Crown, Visy, Winejobsonline, New World, NZSVO, Pernod Ricard and New Zealand Winegrowers.

The 2024 Young Winemaker of the Year competitions will take place as follows:

North Island, Hawke’s Bay - 25 July 2024

Marlborough - 31 July 2024

Central Otago - 6 August 2024

National Final, Martinborough - 27 & 29 August 2024

© Scoop Media

