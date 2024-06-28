BNZ Offers Support For East Coast And Hawke's Bay Customers Impacted By Severe Weather

BNZ is offering targeted support for customers affected by severe weather and flooding in Hawke’s Bay and the East Coast.

"We recognise that some of our customers may be facing unexpected challenges due to the severe weather,” says Anna Flower, BNZ Executive Personal and Business Banking.

“As they focus on the clean-up and recovery, we want to offer practical support to help relieve some of the financial pressure during this time.”

Available immediately, BNZ is offering a range of targeted assistance options for affected customers on a case-by-case basis, from access to temporary overdrafts for both personal and business customers to the ability to review home lending facilities.

“There are also a range of other options available, especially for customers who are facing hardship, so I encourage people to get in touch so we can see how we can help,” she said.

Business and agribusiness customers should reach out to their BNZ Partner. Small business owners can call 0800 BNZSME, while personal banking customers can access support through BNZ's digital platforms or by calling 0800 ASKBNZ.

BNZ PremierCare Insurance customers who need assistance can call IAG NZ on 0800 248 888 or submit an online claim https://iagnz.custhelp.com/app/bnz

