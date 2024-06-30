Stratford Strike Player Wins $400,000

One lucky player from Stratford will be celebrating tonight after winning $400,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Stratford in Stratford.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

