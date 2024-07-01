Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Train Services Back To Regular Schedule After End Of Industrial Action

Monday, 1 July 2024, 10:46 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport (AT) is welcoming news from its rail operator, Auckland One Rail (AOR), that industrial action by its unionised train staff has been withdrawn, meaning rail services can return to their regular schedule.

AT has been advised that AOR and the Rail Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) have reached agreement in principle. This still requires ratification with employees.

The bargaining parties have agreed, as a sign of good faith, that the current partial strike action will cease. 

AT Rail Franchise Manager Craig Inger says the withdrawal of industrial action means AOR will once again be able to provide reliable train services.

“I’m sure this will come as a relief to the thousands of Aucklanders who have had their journeys disrupted during this time. I’m thankful for their ongoing patience while AOR and the RMTU have worked to come to an agreement.”

This follows the withdrawal of industrial action by unionised staff at CAF, the organisation which maintains AT’s trains, on Friday 21 June.

