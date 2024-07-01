Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Annual Enterprise Survey: 2023 Financial Year (provisional)

Monday, 1 July 2024, 12:08 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

The annual enterprise survey (AES) is New Zealand’s most comprehensive source of financial statistics covering more than 500,000 businesses. It provides annual information on the financial performance and financial position for industry groups operating in New Zealand.

Key facts
Provisional results for all AES industries are for the 2023 financial year, compared with the 2022 financial year.

  • Total income increased by $81 billion (9.6 percent) to $931 billion.
  • Total expenditure increased by $96 billion (13 percent) to $833 billion.
  • Businesses earned $105 billion in surplus before income tax – down $19 billion (15 percent). This fall was driven by non-operating activity, with non-operating income decreasing, and non-operating expenses increasing.
  • Operating surplus (excludes non-operating income and expenses) decreased by $977 million (0.9 percent) to $104 billion.
  • Total assets increased by $82 billion (3.0 percent) to $2.8 trillion.
  • Businesses made a 4 percent return on assets – down by 1 percentage point.
     

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

  • Annual enterprise survey: 2023 financial year (provisional)
  • CSV files for download
Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
