Fast-Track Consent For Tasman Bay Aquaculture Trials

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, for a multi-year aquaculture trial in Tasman Bay.

New Zealand Institute for Plant and Food Research Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

This project is part of a multi-year research programme trialling new technologies for finfish aquaculture. The trials will take place in an open ocean marine farm in Tasman Bay, approximately 6 kilometres west of Sauvage Point on D’Urville Island.

The decision comes 143 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

