Chomp Food Safety Taking A Great Australian Bite!

Photo/Supplied

Chomp Food Safety, a leading provider of user-friendly digital food safety management software, has announced the relocation of its Co-Founder, Paul Wilson, to Queensland, Australia. This strategic move signifies Chomp's commitment to further expand its footprint and support the growing demand for innovative food safety solutions across the Tasman Sea.

Since its inception in New Zealand in 2016, Chomp Food Safety's technology has helped chefs in many countries to streamline food safety practices in their kitchens, ensuring consistent food quality and customer safety. The company's focus on an easy to use, intuitive platform allows the recording of tasks like temperature monitoring, cleaning, cooling hot food, pest control, and corrective actions to be far more efficient, giving kitchens more time to focus on creating delicious food.

Paul's relocation is timely for the Australian food industry. Recent changes to food safety regulations have emphasised the need for better and more efficient food safety management systems. Chomp's technology offers a user friendly and engaging solution, perfectly positioned to meet Australian compliance requirements.

"Australia's food scene is diverse and the penalties of non-compliance are huge. Hospitality venues who maintain the highest standards of food safety understand how critical it is to maintain an excellent brand reputation" says Irik Anderson, Co-Founder and CEO. "By establishing a physical presence in Australia, we can better understand the unique challenges faced by kitchens there. We’re excited to have Paul leading Chomp's expansion efforts on the ground and contributing to a safer and more efficient food service industry across Australia."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

