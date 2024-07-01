Queenstown’s Future Hospitality Group Celebrates Finalist Spots In National Hospitality Awards

Lively team at Little Blackwood serving up Queenstown’s best cocktails, apparently. (Photo/Supplied)

Queenstown hospo legends Future Hospitality Group have scooped three finalist spots in the national Hospitality New Zealand Awards For Excellence 2024.

They are finalists in Best Bar honour for the iconic cocktail bar Little Blackwood, Hospitality Leader of the Year (Bert Haines) and Chef of the Year (Matt Tobin) categories.

Future Hospitality Group (FHG) co-owners James Ace and Bert Haines say they are thrilled with the nominations, specifically because they reflect the hard work and passion of their team.

Little Blackwood on Steamer Wharf is a classic cocktail bar with a modern twist and arguably the best views in Queenstown. Locals and visitors alike love the bar for its intimate and welcoming atmosphere and its seasonal, crafted cocktails.

“Everything we do, everything we deliver, is to the highest pedigree,” says Venue Manager Stef Patrascu. “We know what we’re good at, and we triple-down on our hospitality, drinks and food.”

FHG co-owner James Ace says awards recognitions are down to their rockstar crew.

FHG Executive Chef Matt Tobin, also recognised with a nomination, started with FHG as Head Chef developing the Margo’s menu but quickly impressed owners Bert and James to the extent they invited him to become a shareholder. Now he’s co-owner of Margo’s and odd saint with his wife Jamie Orr-Tobin and has a dedicated team around him in the kitchen and back of house.

“Matt is a true foodie who loves blending styles and surprising and delighting tastebuds,” says Bert. “Not only do Matt and his team deliver delicious dishes on the daily, but Matt brings his team with him on the ride.”

Matt’s dedication to his craft and leadership is the driving force behind Margo’s, odd saint and Miss Rita’s Cantina.

Bert Haines is a respected Queenstown hospitality icon and many admire his drive and leadership. He saw opportunity in the depths of the pandemic and alongside James they opened two new outlets in 2020 and have grown to seven venues across Queenstown.

“He’s one of the hardest-working people I know, and he’s truly passionate about hospitality and its people. Everything and everyone is a coaching opportunity as far as Bert is concerned,” says James.

The Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence 2024 Gala Dinner is in Christchurch on July 31 where winners will be announced.

For more information about Future Hospitality Group, head to www.future.co.nz

