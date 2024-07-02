ArchiPro Chooses Not Another™ As Creative Partner

Creative agency Not Another™ has secured a contract with ArchiPro, the world-leading online platform for architecture and design.

ArchiPro, celebrated for connecting homeowners with top-tier industry professionals and product suppliers, chose Not Another™ after a rigorous selection process.

The Christchurch and Sydney-based creative agency stood out with its innovative approach and commitment to pushing creative boundaries.

“We’re thrilled to partner with ArchiPro on multiple transformative creative projects for the business,” says Mark Townshend, co-founder of Not Another™.

“As a brand, ArchiPro is one we’ve always looked up to. ArchiPro is a design-led business and the team really appreciate the value of great design. In clients, that’s the dream situation we hope for.”

“We’re excited to bring our creative prowess to the table and collaborate on a range of creative projects that have the potential to truly revolutionise the architecture and design industries.”

“Choosing Not Another™ was an easy decision,” says Milot Zeqiri, co-founder of ArchiPro.

“We believe their expertise will help us achieve our mission of creating an integrated, user-centric platform that truly makes a difference, not just here in New Zealand and Australia but globally, too.”

Not Another™, a certified B Corp, has built a reputation for crafting compelling campaigns and digital experiences for clients including the likes of Tourism New Zealand, Facebook, and both the Australian and New Zealand governments.

