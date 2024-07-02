2024 Bay Of Plenty Young Grower Competition

Sydney Hines, Winner Bay of Plenty Young Grower 2023 and former Minister of Education Jan Tinetti

Image/Supplied

Bay of Plenty Young Grower Competition Showcases the Future of Horticulture

Bay of Plenty’s Best Young Grower to be Found.

Horticultural Skills to be Showcased.

Growers Promote Horticulture Industry.

The Bay of Plenty region is set to witness the incredible talent and dedication of its young horticulturists as they gather for the highly anticipated Bay of Plenty Young Grower competition and Gala Dinner. Taking place on Wednesday, 17 July, the competition promises to showcase the depth of the careers within the horticultural industry and the competitor’s passion.

Now in its 17th year, the Bay of Plenty Young Grower has become a significant platform for emerging talent in the horticultural sector. Organised by New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc (NZKGI), the competition aims to recognise and celebrate the skills, knowledge, and innovation demonstrated by young horticulturists in the region.

Participants from various horticultural sectors, including kiwifruit and avocados, will engage in a series of practical and theoretical activities designed to test their abilities across multiple areas. They will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders, exchange ideas, and gain insights into the latest techniques and practices driving the horticulture sector forward.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The winner of the Bay of Plenty Young Grower competition will earn the title of "Bay of Plenty Young Grower 2024" and will go on to represent the region in the National Young Grower of the Year competition in Hawkes Bay.

“The Bay of Plenty Young Grower competition is such a great platform for local young growers to develop their skills and build valuable industry connections,” says Erin Atkinson, Chair of the Bay of Plenty Upskilling Committee. "This year's competitors represent the future of the horticulture industry. As a former winner and long-time participant, I have had the privilege of witnessing Young Growers advance in their Horticultural careers through the competition. We encourage everyone to join us and support these talented young growers as they showcase their skills.”

The Bay of Plenty Young Grower competition will take place on Wednesday, 17 July at 9am at Mount Maunganui College and is open for the public to attend for free. The ticketed awards dinner will also take place on the same day.

This year’s young growers come from an array of backgrounds.

Brad Whitehead

Hi, I’m Brad. I was born and raised around horticulture. I left the accounting profession in 2020 as I was sick of being stuck at a desk. Given my history in the industry, it was a straightforward jump into the role of manager at Aslin Avo’s. I have entered Young Grower of the Year to get outside of my comfort zone and try something new. I hope to meet more young people in the industry. Outside of work, I enjoy hunting and shooting, or any other outdoor activities.

Grace Lowery

My name is Grace, and I am a Horticulture Specialist for the Bay of Plenty region at Ballance Agri-Nutrients. In my role I provide technical knowledge and advice on nutrient management to horticultural growers from the Coromandel to Opotiki. I am entering the competition to grow my connections within the wider horticultural industry and to challenge myself. I aim to deepen my knowledge and engage in tasks that push my boundaries, broadening my skill set to better assist my customers in achieving their orchard goals. One of my proudest accomplishments was achieving a first-class grade on my honours degree during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the challenges of the time. My grandparents have been kiwifruit orcharding for the past 30 years in Te Puke. I loved spending time growing up at my grandparents in the orchard.

Jack Canham

Kia ora, my name is Jack. I grew up on an orchard and native tree nursery in the Bay of Plenty. After finishing school I started a Bachelor of Commerce at Lincoln University in Canterbury and during my University holidays worked in a variety of agricultural and horticultural businesses throughout New Zealand. I am currently working for Apata Group mostly based in the Bay of Plenty. I’m entering the Bay of Plenty Young Grower competition to test my skills against others in the industry and build connections with other young people in the industry.

Jack Tortoiseshell

My name is Jack. I am an Orchard Manager for DMS Progrowers. After leaving school at 16, I joined DMS as an Orchard Assistant and have had experience working in all aspects of orchard and post-harvest operations. Last year I became the youngest-ever Orchard Manager employed by DMS. The connections I have made with people throughout the industry as a result of entering Young Grower last year have been invaluable and I am entering again to further widen my connections throughout the kiwifruit and horticulture sector within the Bay of Plenty region, while also challenging myself to learn as much as I can from both the other young growers and industry representatives. In my spare time, I love to skydive over beautiful Lake Taupo.

James Hickman

I am James Hickman and I am a Research Technician at Plant and Food Research with the best team based at Te Puke Research Centre, the kiwifruit physiology team. My biggest achievement to date would be graduating with my Bachelor of Science at The University of Otago where I majored in Plant Biotechnology. I am entering the Young Grower of the Year to continue building my horticultural knowledge and to build connections to help support the horticulture industry. Outside of work I enjoy going to the gym, playing sports and coaching Water Polo.

Kurtis Bruce

Hi, my name is Kurtis and I'm an orchard manager for Prospa Orchard Management in the Katikati/Waihi region. When I left school, I had the privilege of starting a cadetship in Horticulture with Primary ITO. Through the cadetship I developed the knowledge and experience to become a Junior Orchard Manager. In 2020, I took on an Orchard Manager role with Prospa Orchard Management where I completed my cadetship and have continued to grow and develop my skills and experience.

I have entered the Young Grower competition to step out of my comfort zone, challenge myself for the gain of personal development, and to test my knowledge and skills against others my age in the industry.

My greatest achievement has been getting married to my amazing wife at the age of 21 and then building our first home by 22. Outside of work I enjoy surfing, fishing, and going on walks.

Levi Horton

My name is Levi Horton. I grew up in the country on a dairy farm in Pongakawa. I saw the expansion of Kiwifruit across the neighbouring farms and decided I wanted to get in on it. Fast forward to 2022, I completed my degree in Horticultural Science and began working for Southern Cross Horticulture. 4 months later I was managing my first orchard. I am entering the competition to put my skills to the test and learn from those around me at a similar stage in life and their career. My greatest achievement is where I am today in my personal and work life. I enjoy wakeboarding, mountain biking, and dirt biking in my spare time.

Lilah Rosenfeldt

Hi, my name is Lilah. I have been a part of the Kiwifruit industry for about seven years and was an orchard manager for three of those years. Currently, my role is a trials specialist, carrying out research and conducting trials on Kiwifruit orchards. I'm entering the BOP young grower competition as I like to take opportunities, learn new skills and meet other people passionate about the horticulture industry. My Greatest achievement is being a mother to my son Eli, we both hold a great interest in many outdoor activities and will often go camping, hiking, kayaking and fishing together.

© Scoop Media

