Redflow Delivering For Queensland’s Battery Industry And Jobs Plan

Redflow Limited (ASX: RFX), a global leader in clean energy storage, today announced that it has made a significant step towards delivering local manufacturing through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with one of Queensland’s energy generators, Stanwell Corporation.

Redflow and Stanwell will collaborate on the development and deployment of Redflow's new X10 battery solution for use in a large-scale project of up to 400 MWh, which will serve as a potential anchor order for Redflow’s planned manufacturing facility in Queensland.

This announcement follows the release by the Queensland State Government and Australian Federal Government of separate battery strategies which recognise the importance of medium and long-duration energy storage and aim to supercharge the nations battery industry and create jobs.

The Federal Government’s strategy goes on to specifically highlight zinc-bromine flow batteries as one of a handful of battery technologies that are cheaper to scale, have long cycle-life and are specifically relevant for large-scale systems, further reinforcing Redflow as a key technology in the energy transition.

Stanwell and Redflow will undertake a preliminary due diligence pre-feasibility study for an initial 5 MWh project using Redflow’s new X10 battery at the Stanwell Future Energy Innovation Training Hub (FEITH) near Rockhampton, Queensland.

Stanwell is wholly owned by the Queensland Government and is a major provider of electricity and energy solutions to Queensland, the National Electricity Market and large energy users throughout Australia.

The MOU and proposed projects with Redflow form part of Stanwell’s strategy to develop alternative technologies and build a renewables portfolio including 9-10 GW of generation and 5 GW of storage by 2035 to support the Queensland Government’s renewable energy targets.

Redflow CEO and Managing Director Tim Harris is thrilled that Redflow is partnering with the Stanwell Corporation to further develop Redflow’s technology.

“Stanwell is a leader in developing renewable energy solutions to accelerate Queensland’s energy transition and we are excited to be partnering with them on these studies and pilot project to further advance our new X10 product,” Mr Harris said.

“With the launch of the Queensland Government’s Battery Strategy and Energy and Jobs plan, and the recently released Australian Government National Battery Strategy, this announcement reinforces the incredibly critical role that energy storage and more specifically long-duration energy storage, will play in Australia becoming a renewable energy superpower.”

“As a proud Australian company, with locally developed world leading technology and a recognised leader in long-duration energy storage, we are proud to be working with Stanwell as they deliver on the Queensland Government’s commitment to assist with the accelerated development and adoption of non-lithium alternatives.”

Stanwell CEO Michael O’Rourke said it was fantastic to partner with an Australian counterpart in the emerging battery sector and emphasised the importance of Battery Energy Storage Systems on the journey to a renewable future.

“Stanwell has ambitious targets for energy storage within our portfolio, and we see longer duration energy storage solutions such as Redflow’s as being crucial to meeting our customer demand for firmed renewable solutions,” he said.

“We already have a number of battery storage projects in the pipeline, and this new partnership will ensure the battery technologies deployed in the future are the best fit to serve our communities and customers through our renewable transformation.

“Partnering with an Australian company like Redflow also aligns with our values by creating opportunities for local jobs and investment.

“We are looking forward to working with Redflow to develop the roll out of their new X10 solution at Stanwell’s Future Energy Innovation and Training Hub”.

The feasibility study is scheduled to be completed in early 2025 followed by a decision to proceed with the 5 MWh X10 battery project which is expected to be deployed in the first half of 2026.

