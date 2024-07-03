Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Centre For Sustainable Finance Makes Recommendations To Government On A NZ Sustainable Finance Taxonomy

Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 11:27 am
Press Release: Centre for Sustainable Finance

The Centre for Sustainable Finance: Toitū Tahua has today published the Key Design Recommendations for Developing a Sustainable Finance Taxonomy for Aotearoa New Zealand.  

CSF was tasked by the Government to convene an Independent Technical Advisory Group (ITAG) to prepare and publish the non-binding advice on the design of a taxonomy and provide its recommendations to the Climate Change Minister. 

The ITAG is comprised of climate, iwi/Māori, academia, data and sustainable finance experts, convened by CSF with technical guidance provided by the Climate Bonds Initiative. 

A green or sustainable finance taxonomy is a standardised framework for classifying economic activities according to their environmental performance. This allows investors to identify and invest in green activities while avoiding those that cause significant harm to the environment.  

It helps to align investment decisions with environmental objectives and to avoid assets that are not aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement. It can also direct capital flows towards new green technologies and increase the overall transparency of the financial sector through more transparent reporting Jo Kelly, Chief Executive CSF said, “CSF convened the independent expert group to facilitate the development of the recommendations, and we are pleased to now provide this advice to the Government.

“A sustainable finance taxonomy will reduce friction in the financial system by providing clarity and consistency about which economic activities are green or transitioning to become green, in a way that is recognizable and credible to international investors and partners - many of whom already have taxonomies in place or, like Australia, are well on the way,” Ms. Kelly said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The publication of the recommendations follows a consultation period earlier this year, during which the Independent Technical Advisory Group (ITAG) put forward its draft recommendations for feedback from financial market participants and stakeholders. 

The ITAG proposes the following key sectors should be prioritised under the taxonomy given their importance to our low-emissions transition: Agriculture, Forestry, Fishery, Transport, Energy, Construction and Real Estate, Industrial Manufacturing.  

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Centre for Sustainable Finance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 