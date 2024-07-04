Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Two Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Thursday, 4 July 2024, 4:40 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Tauranga will be pinching themselves after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Pak n Save Cameron Road in Tauranga and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 