Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

GWM Show Their Love For Rugby League In One New Zealand Warriors OOH Campaign

Thursday, 4 July 2024, 8:16 am
Press Release: The Hallway

Image/Supplied

Independent creative agency The Hallway has activated GWM’s official partnership with the One New Zealand Warriors NRL team in an OOH campaign that puts the GWM Tank 300 front, centre, back and in pretty much every playing position on the footy field.

The Hallway Creative Director, Dean Hamilton said: “GWM are a huge part of this team and the entire One New Zealand Warriors NRL club. So there was a natural synergy in comparing the brute strength, agility and powerful performance of the Tank 300 to the players on the field. When you look at the sheer size of some of these athletes, “Tank” is most definitely a word that springs to mind. And from there, the campaign almost wrote itself as we created a different ad for every position on the field.”

Adds Steve Maciver, Head of Marketing & Communications, GWM Australia & New Zealand: “Echoing Dean’s comments, the link between the strength and athleticism of the Tank 300 and the One NZ Warriors was obvious and the campaign developed quite quickly as a result. One of the key objectives of GWM’s partnership with the Warriors was to connect and engage with the team’s fans. So, creating a campaign that provided a direct reference back to the sport and the team those fans so loyally support was our way of giving a nod to the Warriors while introducing the rugged Tank 300 to prospective Kiwi buyers.”

The campaign will be running in New Zealand across OOH sites for the remainder of the NRL 2024 season.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Hallway on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 