GWM Show Their Love For Rugby League In One New Zealand Warriors OOH Campaign

Image/Supplied

Independent creative agency The Hallway has activated GWM’s official partnership with the One New Zealand Warriors NRL team in an OOH campaign that puts the GWM Tank 300 front, centre, back and in pretty much every playing position on the footy field.

The Hallway Creative Director, Dean Hamilton said: “GWM are a huge part of this team and the entire One New Zealand Warriors NRL club. So there was a natural synergy in comparing the brute strength, agility and powerful performance of the Tank 300 to the players on the field. When you look at the sheer size of some of these athletes, “Tank” is most definitely a word that springs to mind. And from there, the campaign almost wrote itself as we created a different ad for every position on the field.”

Adds Steve Maciver, Head of Marketing & Communications, GWM Australia & New Zealand: “Echoing Dean’s comments, the link between the strength and athleticism of the Tank 300 and the One NZ Warriors was obvious and the campaign developed quite quickly as a result. One of the key objectives of GWM’s partnership with the Warriors was to connect and engage with the team’s fans. So, creating a campaign that provided a direct reference back to the sport and the team those fans so loyally support was our way of giving a nod to the Warriors while introducing the rugged Tank 300 to prospective Kiwi buyers.”

The campaign will be running in New Zealand across OOH sites for the remainder of the NRL 2024 season.

