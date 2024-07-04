Nationwide Search For Top Dog Unleashes - Entries Now Open For 2024 NZ Top Office Dog Competition

Terry NZ Top Office Dog 2023 in Beach

Want more of your team working back in the office? Consider bringing in a four-legged friend. According to a recent poll by Frog Recruitment, a whopping 70% of Kiwi workers would rather spend their nine-to-five in a dog-friendly workplace.

The poll engaged with over 1000 employees and underscores the powerful role our pooches play in enhancing the world of work, and coincides with the opening of the annual search for New Zealand’s Top Office Dog, one of the country’s most-loved competitions.

Now in its ninth year, the Frog Recruitment Top Office Dog competition is calling for nominations in three categories: New Zealand’s Top Dog with a Job, New Zealand’s People’s Choice, and the grand prize, New Zealand’s Top Office Dog – and our furry friends don’t have to work in an office to be in the running. Last year’s supreme winner Terry the terrier, works as an ‘Assistant Quarry Manager’ at Taupō’s Atiamuri Sand and Pumice.

Frog Recruitment Managing Director Shannon Barlow says the positive impact dogs have on workplace wellbeing has been well documented and this latest poll cements these findings.

“Seventy-two percent of respondents say the benefits of having dogs at work outweigh the negatives which is a huge vote of canine confidence,” she says. “There are so many reasons to embrace dogs in the workplace. Not only are they proven to improve our mental health and contribute to a positive workplace culture, but they encourage us to do our best mahi and make a positive difference to our lives, on a daily basis.”

Barlow says of almost 450 surveyed employees who are allowed to work from home, 60% said they are more likely to work from home because their dog is at home.

“For the many employers still struggling to attract their teams back to the office, the poll tells us they are more likely to succeed if their workplace has a bring-your-dog-to-work policy. If the policy is well managed and has the buy-in of all in the team, the pay-offs are tremendous.”

Headline sponsor Zoetis – makers of Simparica Trio – couldn’t agree more. The pet brand provide a flexible working environment to their staff, enabling them to spend more time with their beloved pets.

“We know that pets make us feel great,” says Simparica Marketing Manager Geoffrey Langford. “They alleviate symptoms of depression, help us deal with stress and provide emotional support. They help reduce risk of illness and improve wellbeing by making us stay physically active, and they can lower cholesterol and help maintain a lower resting heart rate.

“Having dogs in the office promotes better collaboration, better work life balance, which in turn produces happier and more productive teams.”

The 2024 Top Office Dog competition celebrates Aotearoa New Zealand’s hardest working hounds, and shines the spotlight on the companies who value them.

Last year’s competition saw 400 pooches nationwide battle it out for Top Dog titles. Hot on the heels of Terry the terrier came Border Collie Beau, who took out the People’s Choice award for his work at a Dunedin early childhood centre, and Wink, a one-eyed conservation dog from Invercargill, who earned the title of Top Dog with a Job for the pivotal role he plays in pest and weed eradication.

“Wink only has one eye, but he teaches us so much about what it is to see,” says handler John Taylor. “I trained him to detect Spartina grass and he’s been really successful. Without his work, we’d still be years away from complete eradication. He’s also the only Velvet Leaf detector dog in NZ, and I also use him as a rabbit detector dog.”

Campaign sponsor JetPark Hotel is another organisation that rolls out the red carpet for furry guests. As well as dog-friendly rooms they offer pet wash stations, dog beds, bowls and treats.

“We value all of our guests, even the furry ones, and we also extend a big welcome to our staff canines,” says JetPark Hotel Director of Sales and Marketing, Angelique van der Merwe. “There are so many benefits to be found in the company of dogs.”

Entries for TOPDOG New Zealand 2024 close on August 9 and this year’s competition will be judged by JetPark Hotel, Frog Recruitment and K9 Medical Detection NZ CEO Pauline Blomfield. Winners will be announced live on Frog Recruitment’s Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube channel on Friday, 30 August 2024.

If you think your workplace pooch has got what it takes, enter now at www.nztopdog.co.nz

