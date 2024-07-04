Pureprofile Partners With Horizon Research To Create New Zealand’s Most Diverse Consumer Insights Community

Horizon Research Limited’s Principal, Graeme Colman

Image/Supplied

Auckland, New Zealand, 4 July 2024 -

Global data and insights company Pureprofile Limited (ASX: PPL) has announced its new Audience Builder partnership with New Zealand-based research company, Horizon Research Limited.



The partnership overlays Pureprofile’s cutting-edge Audience Builder technology with Horizon Research Limited’s strong and long-standing panel offering. The partnership will allow businesses to survey two of Horizon’s consumer insights panels; one representative of the broader New Zealand adult population and a second comprised exclusively of Māori.



In turn, Horizon Research Limited members will be able to do a greater number of surveys and earn gift cards redeemable at 30+ retailers.



The partnership will allow more businesses to understand the views of Māori.



Horizon Research Limited’s Principal, Graeme Colman, says the Māori culture and economy plays a crucial role in New Zealand’s social and economic success. It’s a sector that continues to grow steadily, with its $NZD 70 billion 2022 market value estimated to reach $NZD 100 billion in 2030.



“Through our partnership with Pureprofile, we will deliver valuable, essential insights about this significant economic sector to the wider business community,” Mr Colman says. “By engaging with the country’s unique cultural heritage, businesses can build stronger relationships, enhance their brand reputation, and contribute to economic growth and social cohesion in New Zealand.”



While Horizon will continue to service its own research clients, the partnership further strengthens Pureprofile’s ability to deliver large-scale quantitative research projects in New Zealand. With over 24 years of market research expertise across the globe, Pureprofile continues to grow its consumer insights panels at scale. In the past 12 months, the Audience Builder platform alone has delivered over 2 million completed surveys.



Pureprofile’s, Global Head of Innovation & Partnerships, Young Ham says, “We are thrilled to partner with a leading entity in the New Zealand research space. Horizon Research has an exceptional track record and provides high-quality consumer panels. By harnessing these panels using the power of our Audience Builder platform, businesses can leverage detailed insights in this unique market.



“New Zealand, like the rest of the world, is experiencing challenging economic circumstances and is seeing a shift in consumer priorities and behaviours. Local businesses or those looking to expand into New Zealand must be abreast of these changes as they will have a massive impact on strategy and offerings.”

