Pureprofile Partners With Horizon Research To Create New Zealand’s Most Diverse Consumer Insights Community
Auckland, New Zealand, 4 July 2024 -
Global data
and insights company Pureprofile Limited (ASX: PPL) has
announced its new Audience Builder partnership with New
Zealand-based research company, Horizon Research
Limited.
The partnership overlays
Pureprofile’s cutting-edge Audience Builder technology
with Horizon Research Limited’s strong and long-standing
panel offering. The partnership will allow businesses to
survey two of Horizon’s consumer insights panels; one
representative of the broader New Zealand adult population
and a second comprised exclusively of
Māori.
In turn, Horizon Research Limited
members will be able to do a greater number of surveys and
earn gift cards redeemable at 30+
retailers.
The partnership will allow more
businesses to understand the views of
Māori.
Horizon Research Limited’s
Principal, Graeme Colman, says the Māori culture and
economy plays a crucial role in New Zealand’s social and
economic success. It’s a sector that continues to grow
steadily, with its $NZD 70 billion 2022 market value
estimated to reach $NZD 100 billion in
2030.
“Through our partnership with
Pureprofile, we will deliver valuable, essential insights
about this significant economic sector to the wider business
community,” Mr Colman says. “By engaging with the
country’s unique cultural heritage, businesses can build
stronger relationships, enhance their brand reputation, and
contribute to economic growth and social cohesion in New
Zealand.”
While Horizon will
continue to service its own research clients, the
partnership further strengthens Pureprofile’s ability to
deliver large-scale quantitative research projects in New
Zealand. With over 24 years of market research expertise
across the globe, Pureprofile continues to grow its consumer
insights panels at scale. In the past 12 months, the
Audience Builder platform alone has delivered over 2 million
completed surveys.
Pureprofile’s, Global
Head of Innovation & Partnerships, Young Ham says, “We
are thrilled to partner with a leading entity in the New
Zealand research space. Horizon Research has an exceptional
track record and provides high-quality consumer panels. By
harnessing these panels using the power of our Audience
Builder platform, businesses can leverage detailed insights
in this unique market.
“New Zealand, like the rest of the world, is experiencing challenging economic circumstances and is seeing a shift in consumer priorities and behaviours. Local businesses or those looking to expand into New Zealand must be abreast of these changes as they will have a massive impact on strategy and offerings.”