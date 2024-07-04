Gallagher’s 2024 Security Showcase Breaks Records And Doubles Down On Value

Gallagher Security Showcase 2024

Image/Supplied

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND

Award-winning manufacturer, Gallagher Security, is celebrating a milestone following their second annual Security Showcase which saw over 300 industry professionals come together at Eden Park on 25 June, making it the largest-attended event ever hosted by Gallagher globally.

Ten of Gallagher’s Technology Partners, Channel Ten, Motorola Solutions, Traka, ASSA ABLOY, Catalyst Cloud, Clear Digital, Geutebruck, Ingram Micro and Eaton, SALTO, and Iview Interactive contributed to the Showcase’s success by providing live demos, giving End Users the rare opportunity to see powerful integrations in action alongside the Channel Partners who support them.

The Showcase was anchored by the theme of innovation and partnership, which was illustrated through a case study on Auckland University of Technology (AUT) presented by Willie Taylor, Director of Security & Emergency Management, and a presentation from Gallagher CEO and Executive Director, Kahl Betham, who shared insights into how Gallagher has built global success through enduring relationships.

James McKenzie, Sales Manager at Channel Ten, cited these discussions as examples of what can be accomplished by driving innovation through partnership. “The highlight today was getting the opportunity to hear Willie from AUT talk about how they’re using Milestone in conjunction with Gallagher to support their staff and any of the issues that might come up at the AUT campus,” he elaborates.

Real-world demonstrations of unlocked benefits and individual conversations about how that value can be replicated were repeatedly cited by attendees as a core reason why they chose to attend the Showcase.

Lauren Phillips, Technical Director at Traka Oceania, agrees and called out these sharing moments as the defining value behind the Showcase. She explains: “We’ve had a strong relationship with Gallagher for a long time now, so being able to sponsor this event and engage with their End Users to show how Traka can help reduce the risks of losing assets and keys is a huge highlight for us in participating.”

Phil Brewer, Business Development Manager at Motorola Solutions, echoes the sentiment and calls the opportunity to connect in person a major win for attendees. “The highlight for us was the fact we could do face-to-face meetings with End Users, Consultants, and system integrators that use the Gallagher products to integrate with the Motorola and Avigilon products,” he explains, further cementing the value derived from the Showcase.

Many attendees pointed to the final presentation of the day, which painted a picture of how upcoming innovative developments at Gallagher will unlock new potential for customers, as resonating the loudest. In the talk, Chief Architect, Andrew Scothern, previewed several of the new releases on Gallagher’s horizon and Mike Margrain, Regional Technical Manager for APAC & IMEA, connected the dots to illustrate the new possibilities the solutions can deliver customers. Chief Marketing Officer, Merv Williams, drove the message home and left attendees with the sense that the road ahead is blazing with orange light.

“The feedback I’m hearing is that people walked away feeling genuinely excited for the future,” says Brad Small, Regional Manager of New Zealand Sales. “There were so many quality conversations happening between people who might not normally get the chance to connect, like customers chatting with our Technology Partners and getting hands-on experience with products they’ve only ever read about. It was incredibly rewarding to witness and to hear that people left with a real sense that quality businesses can come together to produce solutions that go way beyond what anyone dreamed of. The innovation in both product and ideas in that room was palpable.”

A special thanks to all those who took time out of their day to join Gallagher at the 2024 Security Showcase, including the End User, Channel Partners, Consultants, and especially the Technology Partners who made the event a hit.

