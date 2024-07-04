Landmark Homes Taupō Celebrates 10 Years

Landmark Homes Taupō is proud to announce the celebration of its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of building exceptional award-winning homes. With around 270 homes constructed and a brand new Showhome in Kinloch, this milestone is a testament to the franchise's dedication and commitment to excellence.

A winning partnership

The franchise opened its doors in 2014 when accountant Gerry Schumacher, who had been selling franchises for Landmark Homes, reached out to builder Steven Painter. Their partnership combined Steven's building expertise with Gerry's financial acumen, setting the stage for a successful franchise.

A team approach

At the heart of Landmark Homes Taupō’s success is a dedicated team committed to delivering excellence. Many long-serving team members have been recognised for their outstanding contributions. Most recently, New Home Consultant Kristy Portas won New Home Consultant of the Year and surpassed the $50 million mark in sales, while Tanya Robinson won the Client Communication award and Construction Manager Caleb Steunebrink, took home awards at the recent National Sales and Construction Awards.

Achievements and milestones

Over the past decade, Landmark Homes Taupō has built hundreds of homes, each showcasing high standards and attention to detail. The franchise has received 45 prestigious awards, including the Landmark Homes Franchise of the Year for four consecutive years. A proud moment was having four homes recognised in the Master Builders House of the Year Top 100, highlighting exceptional craftsmanship.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Their early expansion into Rotorua and Whakatāne reflects their growing reputation. Last year, Steven and Gerry said goodbye to the Rotorua and Whakatāne areas and joined forces with Tony Lafferty as co-owners of Landmark Homes Hawke’s Bay, recognising the potential for new opportunities in upcoming subdivisions and developments.

Showhome success in Seven Oaks

A major focus for the Landmark Taupō team is their new Showhome in the Seven Oaks subdivision of Kinloch. Designed for contemporary family living, it features a generous 242m² floor plan with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and three unique outdoor living spaces. “Kinloch is a beautiful suburb with a picturesque landscape, so the design of the Showhome focused on blending in with the environment,” says Steven.

Ready to build your dream home in Taupō?

With new stages opening in Seven Oaks and Ngā Roto, and another new subdivision about to be released, Taupō continues to be a popular place to build.

Landmark Homes Taupō’s new Showhome at 60 Seven Oaks Drive, Kinloch, is now open and ready to inspire, already securing a Tida kitchen award. Visit the Showhome to see firsthand the quality and innovation that Landmark Homes Taupō offers or get in touch with the team to start planning your dream home in the beautiful Taupō region.

© Scoop Media

