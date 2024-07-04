Business Sector Outgoings Higher Than Income

New Zealand’s non-financial business sector showed a negative saving of $2.5 billion in the March 2024 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Negative saving represents greater outgoings than income and is funded by prior saving or new borrowing. The non-financial business sector has experienced negative saving in four of the last five quarters. This contrasts with positive saving in most quarters of the preceding six years.

The sector’s gross operating surplus decreased to $16.0 billion in the March 2024 quarter. This is the fifth consecutive decrease since the final quarter of 2022 when gross operating surplus was $18.9 billion.

“Decreases in operating surplus reflect lower profitability for the business sector,” national accounts institutional sectors senior manager Paul Pascoe said.

