Te Kaha In Christchurch Unveiled As One New Zealand Stadium

One New Zealand is today unveiled as the naming rights partner of Te Kaha Stadium, currently under construction in Ōtautahi Christchurch.

Now called One New Zealand Stadium, this is an iconic 36,000-concert capacity, roofed venue located in the central city, managed by the Council’s venue and event management company, Venues Ōtautahi. The current partnership spans 10 years, from 2026-36.

“This is an example of our commitment to the South Island and Canterbury,” said Jason Paris, One New Zealand CEO. “One New Zealand Stadium will bring the best music, live entertainment and sports, including the mighty Warriors, to Christchurch and we’re stoked to be the naming rights partner.

“Cantabrians have been waiting a long time for a world-class stadium, and this multi-use arena is certain to deliver. We're proud of our existing long-term partnerships, whether it’s our 25-year longest in NRL history with the One New Zealand Warriors, or five years of music with Live Nation, and we believe the best partnerships are when both companies share a passion for truly delivering for their customers over the long term.

“As a business, we’ve invested more than $150 million into our South Island network infrastructure over the past three years, with another $30 million in the coming year, bringing even better mobile connectivity to the Mainland. In Christchurch alone, we've built or upgraded more than 100 mobile cell sites over the past three years, with more than 20 additional sites planned for the coming year, which will even further improve our connectivity experience for local customers and visitors – plus satellite-to-mobile coverage coming via SpaceX to provide connection in the more remote parts of the country.

“We’ll also be working with Venues Ōtautahi to deliver world-class coverage and connectivity in the One New Zealand Stadium when it opens in 2026.”

Caroline Harvie-Teare, Chief Executive of Venues Ōtautahi said: “We are thrilled to announce One New Zealand as Venues Ōtautahi’s naming rights partner for Te Kaha. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to creating a venue reflecting the best of our community.

“One New Zealand’s values align seamlessly with our strategic priorities at Venues Ōtautahi and those of the City. Together, we look forward to seeing One New Zealand Stadium become an iconic venue not only hosting world-class events but also enriching the social, cultural, environmental and economic fabric of our community.

“One New Zealand couldn’t be a more perfect partner. Their extensive experience and insights will be invaluable in driving event attraction and venue activation. This partnership will enable us to generate significant commercial value while staying true to our core values of diversity, inclusion and social good. We are excited about the long-term potential of this collaboration and the positive impact it will have on Ōtautahi, Christchurch.

“One New Zealand is not only committed to the region but connected with the profound meaning of this incredible venue for our city. One New Zealand Stadium is the last of the major post-Earthquake Anchor Projects, each of which symbolises another step in a long road to recovery. With this being the last, it is the most important of all. It is a symbol of resilience, endurance and strength and the end of a journey through all of its challenges that has bonded the people of the city together.

“While the name of the Stadium will now be One New Zealand Stadium, the whenua beneath the venue will remain Te Kaha and the whole Precinct will be known as Te Kaharoa being the names gifted to the city by Ngai Tūāhuriri, that will carry the legacy of this important symbol of endurance and strength forever. Te Kaha will be a hub of entertainment in the central city and over time will continue to grow into an entertainment precinct hosting a diverse range of events and venues.”

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said he is stoked with the work Venues Ōtautahi has put in to get this new partnership across the line.

“This announcement is so exciting for Christchurch, as it’s a huge step towards realising this world-class venue that our city has waited so long for. We can’t wait to welcome artists, sporting fixtures and corporate events to One New Zealand Stadium, and to show the world that Christchurch is the sporting and events capital of New Zealand”, the Mayor said.

“On behalf of Christchurch City Council, I also want to welcome One New Zealand to the Council family.”

For more information about One New Zealand, please visit one.nz – and for more information about One New Zealand Stadium, please visit https://www.onenewzealandstadium.co.nz

Venues Ōtautahi is the Christchurch City Council owned venues and event management company. Venues Ōtautahi own Christchurch Town Hall and Wolfbrook Arena and manage Apollo Projects Stadium, Hagley Oval, the Air Force Museum of NZ and One New Zealand Stadium, due to open April, 2026. For more information about Venues Ōtautahi, please visit, https://www.venuesotautahi.co.nz/

