Whānau Flooded In Wairoa Rehoused At Holiday Park; Tātau Tātau O Te Wairoa Urges Govt For Urgent Social Housing Support

In response to the recent devastating flooding in Wairoa, Mahia Beach Motel and Holiday Park, under the ownership of Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust’s commercial entity, is extending a helping hand to families displaced by the natural disaster. The iconic beach-side holiday park, acquired earlier this year, has earmarked rooms to accommodate affected whanau who have been forced out of their homes. Currently there is one whanau of 8 people and a group of Māori wardens who are staying there over the next few days to help clean in town.

Kaihautū (Chief Executive) of Tātau Tātau Commercial, Aayden Clarke, emphasized the commitment to supporting the local community during this challenging time.

"Purchasing these types of assets gives us the ability to support whanau when effected by these types of emergency events. While we are in the middle of completing upgrades and renovations across the facility, they have now been paused so we can prioritise what matters most, providing immediate shelter for those in Wairoa who have been displaced from their homes." said Clarke.

Leon Symes, Chairman of Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa, expressed pride in the community's resilience and unity during crises.

"The recent flooding underscores the critical need for social housing investment in Wairoa," Symes stated. "We urge Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Housing Minister Chris Bishop to allocate at least 30 social housing homes from the 1700 it has allocated in the budget to support our ongoing efforts."

The flooding in Wairoa has significantly impacted the local population, with over 70% of damaged homes occupied by Māori families, many of whom are renters. This situation has exacerbated existing housing challenges in the region, putting pressure on available accommodations.

Symes highlighted the broader impact of housing stability on community well-being, noting that investments in housing not only provide immediate shelter but also stimulate education, economic growth, and job creation.

"Our ongoing home repairs program exemplifies how investing in housing can empower our youth and families through skill development and employment opportunities.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is scheduled to visit Wairoa this Saturday to assess the flood damage and recovery efforts firsthand.

Mahia Beach Motel and Holiday Park is located 40 minutes from Wairoa.

Symes says the majority of temporary accommodations in Wairoa are currently occupied, both by flood victims still displaced from Cyclone Gabrielle last February, which also affected parts of the town, and by tradespeople assisting in the ongoing recovery and reconstruction efforts.

"This situation has significantly strained the availability of housing, underscoring the urgency for social housing. We are hopeful that the Prime Minister will witness firsthand the critical need for immediate action during his upcoming visit on Saturday."

