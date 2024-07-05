The Muse Wine Company Named Finalist For The Australasian Packaging Innovation & Design Awards (PIDA)

The Muse Wine Company is proud to announce its selection as a finalist in the prestigious PIDA awards for Sustainable Packaging Design. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to sustainability through its use of the groundbreaking Liquipure Ultra bags for their wine packaging.

The Liquipure Ultra bags from Sealed Air are a revolutionary step forward in sustainable packaging, designed to significantly reduce environmental impact while maintaining the highest standards of quality and freshness for wine. Made from fully recyclable materials, these bags represent a major advancement in reducing plastic waste and minimising the carbon footprint associated with traditional wine packaging.

"We are thrilled to be recognised as a finalist for the PIDA Sustainable Packaging Design of the Year," said Cristy, Co-Founder of The Muse Wine Company. "Our mission is to deliver exceptional wine experiences while being mindful of our environmental responsibilities. Our sustainable packaging allows us to do just that, providing our customers with premium wine in a format that supports a sustainable future."

The Muse Wine Company's innovative approach not only ensures that their wines remain fresh for up to four weeks after opening but also aligns with growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products. The use of Liquipure Ultra bags demonstrates the company's dedication to pioneering sustainable practices within the wine industry.

The Australasian Packaging Innovation & Design awards recognise and celebrate excellence in packaging design and innovation, with a particular focus on sustainability and environmental stewardship. Being named a finalist is a significant achievement that underscores The Muse Wine Company's leadership in sustainable packaging solutions.

This recognition serves as a testament to their efforts in marrying quality, convenience, and sustainability. The company looks forward to the PIDA awards ceremony and the opportunity to further champion sustainable practices within the industry

For more information about The Muse Wine Co and their new innovative wine brand, please visit www.musewine.co.nz.

About The Muse Wine Co

The Muse Wine Co is a new boutique box wine company created with the aim to give kiwis a more sustainable alternative in wine consumption. Dedicated to crafting exceptional wines that inspire and delight, while prioritising sustainability and environmental responsibility. By leveraging innovative packaging solutions, The Muse Wine Co aims to deliver premium wine experiences that are both convenient and eco-friendly.

